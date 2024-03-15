WEDNESDAY

Otisfield’s Community Lunch, including corned beef with cabbage, potatoes, carrots, Irish soda muffins and gingerbread with whipped cream. 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Otisfield Community Hall, at 292 Route 121, Otisfield. Meals are free but donations are appreciated. There also will be a Puzzle Swap.

Community Dinner & Astrology talk, menu to include a charcuterie board, deviled green eggs & ham, makizushi, Atlantic salmon, vegan portobello mushrooms, chicken saltimbocca, crab & quinoa cakes, honey roasted carrots, rosemary roasted red potatoes, strawberry mousse, sea salted caramel millionaires, Mexican chocolate cupcakes with key lime frosting and a variety of drinks. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Ferry Beach Retreat & Conference Center, 5 Boardwalk Drive, Saco. Cost is $20. Guest speaker is astrologer Peggy Schick. For tickets, go to tinyurl.com/4j57ynm5 or call 282-4489.

FRIDAY

Public Haddock Dinner of Knights of Columbus, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. St. Thomas School Cafeteria, 69 North Ave., Sanford. $15 adults, $10 ages 11 and younger. Contact: Ray at 651-6636.

Lenten fish fry of St. Anne’s Knights of Columbus Council 10221, includes baked haddock, mashed potatoes, coleslaw, peas, a roll, and dessert. 5 to 6:30 p.m. St. Anne’s Church, 299 Main St., Gorham. $14 or $6 alternative pizza for kids. Take-out available, but no drive-through. Contact: stanthonysparish.org/st-annes.

Lenten haddock chowder take-out, including homemade haddock chowder, oyster crackers and dessert. 5 to 6 p.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 132 McKeen St., Brunswick. $10. Drive to curbside pickup area in front of church. Benefits local nonprofits.

Baked haddock dinner of Knights of Columbus Council 8144, eat-in or take out, including macaroni and cheese, baked potato, mixed vegetables, coleslaw and dessert; coffee and punch are included with eat-in meals. 5 to 6:15 p.m. Friday at St Maximum Kolbe Parish Hall, 150 Black Point Road, Scarborough. $12 adults, $5 ages 11 and under; $30 for a family. Face masks are optional. Please maintain spacing while in the buffet line. Minors 18 and under will need to be accompanied by an adult to purchase a ticket, stand in the buffet line or get dessert.

SATURDAY

Baked bean supper, including pea beans, red hot dogs, a variety of casseroles, salads, breads, desserts and beverages. 5 p.m. First Congregational Church of Gray Parish House, 5 Brown St., Gray. $10. Handicapped accessible. Contact: Fran Hutchings, 657-4338.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous