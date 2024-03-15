The people of Maine should not fund religious schools. That is obvious from our Constitution and the ideal of separation of church and state. If people want their children to go to a religious school, they have that freedom, but I should not have to support their religious teachings.

The issue has been the subject of lawsuits. Crosspoint Church wants to teach according to its religious principles, which, for instance, bar students from identifying with a gender other than the one they were assigned at birth. Of course we should not fund them. How would Crosspoint Church feel about a conservative Muslim school in Maine? Would these schools have different expectations, rules and classes for girls? Religious freedom, yes, but I do not want to fund it with my tax dollars.

This church in Bangor should not be complaining. It should not get any funding from the state.

Valerie Razsa

Gray

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: