As a high school student, I would like to share my perspective on L.D. 2077, An Act Regarding Customer Costs and the Environmental and Health Effects of Natural Gas. When discussing climate change, the conversation is often framed as “environment versus economy” or “Democrats versus Republicans.” However, this framing is divisive and counterproductive. Climate change affects us all, regardless of political affiliation. Climate change-fueled disasters, such as storms, floods and fires, do not discriminate. They cause damage to local economies, including in Maine’s, where recent flooding has cost communities millions of dollars.

While natural gas may be considered a lesser evil compared to oil, it is not a clean energy source. Methane, which is a major component of natural gas, is a climate super-pollutant that has 80 times more warming power than carbon dioxide over 20 years. Burning gas for cooking and heating also creates indoor air pollution linked to asthma in children, exposes people to carcinogens like benzene, and contributes to the formation of ground-level ozone or smog.

Investigating opportunities to redeploy Maine’s existing gas infrastructure into geothermal districts would help us move away from fossil fuels and improve our health. Delaying action on climate change will only cost us more in the future. Every minute we wait to address climate change is a minute we lose in terms of economic and health benefits. While it may be tempting to ignore the reality of climate change, it is crucial that we take action now.

Maya Faulstich

Yarmouth

