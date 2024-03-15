A local newspaper featured an obituary recently describing the steps that a lady from Finland had to complete in order to immigrate to the United States in 1958. She had to pass a full medical exam, have a sponsor, and have place of employment and a place to live. It took her four years before she was allowed to enter the U.S. This was certainly different from our current wade-on-over-whenever-it-is-convenient-for-you policy.

Some think that we have pressing problems with respect to our current immigration policy. I agree that maybe we should address those issues – but not during the 2024 presidential election campaign, because the more important issue of whether or not our democracy can survive may well be determined in this election.

In 2028, if we still have democracy, we can address immigration reform, if it is still needed.

Don Saastamoinen

Rockland

