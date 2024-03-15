Hadyniak to fill town communications director job permanently

Kyle Hadyniak has been promoted to director of communications and IT for the town. He started working for Gray in 2021 as digital media coordinator, and was named interim communications director last September.

“In my short time working with Kyle, I’ve seen his passion for technology and penchant for communication, elements he uses hand in hand to great effect,” Town Manager Michael Foley said in a press release. “I look forward to him serving the Gray community with his well-honed communication skills and knowledge of current and trending technology.”

Hadyniak’s responsibilities include managing Gray Community Television, procuring hardware and software for town staff, issuing all public-facing communications on Gray’s various digital channels, and helping town staff adopt new and emerging technologies to make their

work more effective and efficient, Foley said.

In another personnel move, Judy Rand has been promoted from assistant town clerk to deputy clerk. She had served as assistant clerk for more than 10 years.

Library speaker series returns

Maine author Paul Doiron, author of the “Mike Bowditch” mystery series, will be the guest speaker at the Gray Public Library Thursday, March 21. The library is kickstarting the return of the Pat Barter Speaker Series with this event at 6:30 p.m.

Attendance is limited. Reserve a spot by calling 657-4110.

Advertisement

Dance at Post 86

American Legion Post 86 is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day Dance from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 16.

The Jon Giancola Band will provide the music. There will be a cash bar, raffles and snacks. Donations are accepted at the door. For more information, contact Jimmy Wilroy at 956-1377. Post 86 is located at 15 Lewiston Road.

Saturday night supper

Attend a community supper at the First Congregational Church of Gray, 5 Brown St., March 23.

Meals are $10 per person, paid at the door. The menu includes casseroles, salads baked pea beans, hot dogs, breads, desserts and beverages. The church is wheelchair accessible. The church can be contacted at 657-4279.

Girl Scout cookies

Girl Scout Troops 163 and 587 will sell cookies at the Gray Transfer Station at 15 Seagull Drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 30. Packages are $6 each. Cash and debit/credit cards are accepted.

Send your news about Gray happenings to Marilyn Keating-Porcaro at mkp657@aol.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: