100-year-old resident honored

Connie Parisi of Windham received a letter of sentiment from the 131st Maine Legislature in recognition of her 100th birthday.

Rep. Barbara Bagshaw, R-Windham, presented Parisi with the letter, cosigned Rep. Jane Pringle, D-Windham.

“Connie Parisi, who lives on Little Sebago Lake, turned 100 the same year the Little Sebago Lake Association is celebrating its 100th year anniversary,” Bagshaw said in a press release. “I am so pleased that the Legislature … chose to recognize her for reaching this milestone.”

Quiz team success

The Windham High School Quiz Team competed in a Quiz Bowl Tournament at Deering High School on March 2.

The team was made up of three levels. The A-Team finished 6-2 in the competition with team captain Kaitlyn Farrin finishing third overall in the tournament, scoring 73.75 points per game. The B-Team finished with a 5-3 record with member Mason Bragdon receiving 51.25 points per game. C-Team member Ashlynn Cuthbert earned the most points on the C-Team with 31.25.

Easter activities

Kids in grades 3 and under are invited to a free Easter egg hunt at Lowell Preserve March 23, hosted by Windham Parks and Recreation.

There will be activities, prizes and photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny. Participants can show up any time after 10 a.m.; the event ends at noon. Registration is required and closes March 20. Register at windhamrecreation.com.

The preserve is located at 47 Falmouth Road. If it rains, the hunt will move to Town Hall.

K-8 Career Day

The Windham PTA is hosting a Career Day for students in grades K-8 on April 6 from 10 a.m. to noon at Windham High School.

Kids will be introduced to an assortment of careers to inspire plans for their future. Professionals from the community will be available to answer questions.

The event is free. For more information, contact contact@windhammainepta.org.

Cancer Support Group

The Windham Cancer Support Group will hold its next meeting on March 26 at the Windham Public Library at 6:30 p.m. Health and wellness coach Jeanne Curtin will be the guest speaker for this meeting. Anyone who is affected by the disease is welcome to attend.

