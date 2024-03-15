Louise (Veilleux) Nickerson

WESTBROOK – Louise (Veilleux) Nickerson, 83, passed away March 4, 2024.

A celebration of life will be held in her honor on March 16, 1-4 p.m. at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland.

A complete obituary can be found at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/maine/portland/jones-rich-barnes-funeral-home/1633

