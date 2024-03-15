ORONO — Anne Simon’s smile was five years in the making. This was why she came back to the University of Maine for a fifth season – to win an America East women’s basketball championship.

The America East Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, Simon led the way for the Black Bears in the conference championship game Friday at The Pit with 15 points, seven rebounds, four assists and one group hug as the clock ran out on Maine’s 64-48 win over Vermont.

The top-seeded Black Bears (24-9) earned their first America East title since 2019 and an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. They’ll find out where they’re headed and who they’ll face when the tournament selection show airs on ESPN at 8 p.m. Sunday.

Simon was named most outstanding player of the tournament.

The Black Bears led by as many as 22 points early in the fourth quarter and withstood a brief run by Vermont (22-11) that cut the margin to 58-46 with just under four minutes remaining.

With all-conference forward Adrianna Smith on the bench much of the game because of foul trouble, Maine’s scoring was as balanced as it’s been all season. Four players were in double figures, led by Smith (16 points) and Simon. Windham’s Sarah Talon scored 12 points, while Olivia Rockwood added 10. Paula Gallego chipped in nine points for the Black Bears, who scored 16 points off 13 Vermont turnovers.

Maine led 34-25 at halftime. After trailing by nine points in the first quarter, Vermont got as close as three early in the second quarter, 18-15, on an Emma Utterback basket.

Smith spent most of the second quarter on the bench with two fouls, but the Black Bears got contributions from their role players to expand their lead. Talon scored nine points over the final four minutes of the quarter, capping her hot run with a long 3-pointer with 16 seconds left as the shot clock expired to give Maine a 34-22 lead. Vermont’s Andjela Matic answered with a 3 at the buzzer.

After struggling to find a shooting rhythm in the first two games of the tournament, Maine had a better scoring touch early against Vermont. Rockwood made a 3 on the Black Bears’ first shot of the game. In the second quarter, Maine missed its first six shots, then made seven of its next eight.

For the game, Maine shot 45% (27 for 60).

Anne Olson led Vermont with 21 points and seven rebounds.

This story will be updated.

