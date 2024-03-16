BRUNSWICK — Timothee Ouellette grew up watching his father, Steve Ouellette, coach Travis Roy Award candidates at St. Dominic Academy.

Winning the Travis Roy Award naturally became a goal.

Recent Travis Roy Award winners 2024: Timothee Ouellette, St. Dom’s 2023: Mitch Ham, Falmouth 2022: Cullen Adams, South Portland 2021: Owen Drummey, Falmouth 2020: Ryan Pomerleau, Lewiston 2019: Noah Austin, Mt. Ararat/Lisbon 2018: Theo Hembre, Falmouth 2017: Jeromey Rancourt, Lewiston 2016: Matt Caron, Scarborough 2015: Isac Nordstrom, Falmouth 2014: Kyle Lemelin, Lewiston

“When my dad coached, he coached some great players, and that’s who I saw,” Ouellette said. “They didn’t end up winning it, but I kind of wanted to finish the mission, I guess.”

The goal was achieved Saturday when the St. Dom’s forward was announced as the 29th winner of the Travis Roy Award at the Class A Coaches Association banquet at St. John’s Community Center in Brunswick.

Ouellette is the fourth St. Dom’s player to win the honor, which goes to the top senior in Class A hockey. He joins, Brian Toussaint, the first winner in 1996; Joe Dumais in 2001; and Richard Paradis in 2009.

Timothee was only a toddler when Paradis won the award while playing for Steve Ouellette, but he remembers watching Brad Berube, a 2015 finalist, play for his dad. Berube was the last St. Dom’s finalist prior to Ouellette.

The other three finalists for this year’s award were Dylan Blue of Lewiston, Oxford Hills forward Kadan Neureuther of the Fryeburg/Lake Region/Oxford Hills co-op team, and South Portland’s Tobey Lappin, a member of the Portland/South Portland/Deering/Waynflete co-op team.

Current St. Dom’s Coach Dan D’Auteuil said Ouellette focused on capturing the award after his junior season ended.

“I think at the end of last year, he and I talked, and he said that’s what he wanted to do,” D’Auteuil said. “He did everything on and off the ice to earn that award, and it paid off for him.”

Ouellette led the Saints in scoring with 14 goals and 22 assists in 19 games. His 36 points tied him with Neureuther for the most in Class A.

“This season, being my last, I put a lot into it,” Ouellette said. “There were many times ibuprofen was my friend – I will definitely be honest about that – with the soreness and everything. I really wanted to make this season be special, being the last. The guys that I was surrounded with, everyone, we were on a mission as a team that kind of led me here.”

D’Auteuil said Ouellette is a complete player who does everything well in all three zones.

St. Dom’s was the second seed in the Class A playoffs but fell 2-1 to Lappin’s Portland co-op team in the quarterfinals.

D’Auteuil said seeing Ouellette speak to the team after the loss is what he will remember the most about coaching him the last four years.

“It’s that last game, when he pulled the whole team together, brought them all together for a big hug,” D’Auteuil said. “The emotion and love he shared for his teammates.”

Lewiston’s Jamie King was named the Bob Boucher Coach of the Year after leading the Blue Devils to their 25th state championship with a 5-0 victory over Bangor.

St. Dom’s received the Class A Coaches Association’s Sportsmanship Award.

The coaches association also recognized outgoing Edward Little Coach Norm Gagne, who announced his retirement last month after winning seven state championships in 50 seasons of coaching at Gardiner, Waterville, Gorham, Lewiston, Scarborough and Edward Little.

“I am not going to do next winter,” Gagne said after accepting the plaque. “I will tell you this: I never realized the amount of people I touched over the years, but it’s a pleasure to me to watch all of you grow up to where you are today.

“Dylan, Timmy, Tobey and Kaden, I watched you grow up over the years … I go out and scout you guys time and time again. To see where you started and where you are today, it’s really a pleasure.”

