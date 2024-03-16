SKIING

Mikaela Shiffrin capped her season that was marred by a six-week injury layoff with her record-extending 60th win in slalom and 97th overall at the World Cup finals Saturday in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria.

The American star trailed Anna Swenn Larsson of Sweden after the first run but ultimately won by 0.54 seconds over Mina Fuerst Holtmann of Norway, while Swenn Larsson dropped to third, 0.63 off the pace.

• Marco Odermatt was unable to complete a perfect giant slalom season at the World Cup finals in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, as the Swiss star skied out in the second run while holding a commanding lead over eventual winner Loic Meillard.

Odermatt had won 12 consecutive giant slaloms since February 2023, including nine this season.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: Second-tier Coventry scored twice deep into stoppage time to beat Wolverhampton 3-2 in the FA Cup and reach the semifinals for the first time since 1987 – the year the team won the famous competition.

United States striker Haji Wright completed the remarkable comeback in the 10th minute of added-on time, after Ellis Simms – with his second goal of the game – equalized for Coventry three minutes earlier.

• Manchester City ousted Newcastle from the FA Cup with a 2-0 victory, secured by two deflected goals by Bernardo Silva in the first half.

• Tottenham’s bid for Champions League qualification was hurt by a 3-0 loss at Fulham in the Premier League.

• Chelsea women’s manager Emma Hayes says she was wrong to describe intrasquad player relationships as “inappropriate.”

Hayes is finishing out the season at Chelsea in the Women’s Super League before she takes over as coach of the U.S. women’s national team.

In Hayes’ initial comments Thursday, she said player-to-player relationships in a team are “ inappropriate “ because they have the potential to create extra challenges to manage.

TENNIS

MIAMI OPEN: Top-ranked Novak Djokovic will skip the Miami Open, saying less than a week after a surprise loss at Indian Wells that he needs to balance his “private and professional schedule.”

Djokovic, 36, is a six-time champion in Miami. The hardcourt tournament begins Friday.

GOLF

ASIAN TOUR: John Catlin of the U.S. holed a 20-foot eagle putt for an 11-under 59 in the International Series Macau in China, becoming the first player in Asian Tour history with a sub-60 round.

Catlin, a 33-year-old Californian with seven worldwide victories, took advantage of soft conditions in which players were allowed to lift, clean and place their golf balls in the fairway.

