FICTION

Hardcover

1. “North Woods,” by Daniel Mason (Random House)

2. “The Hunter,” by Tana French (Viking)

3. “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store,” by James McBride (Riverhead)

4. “Cranky,” by Phuc Tran (Harper)

5. “Tom Lake,” by Ann Patchett (Harper)

6. “Don’t Worry Little Crab,” by Chris Haughton (Candlewick)

7. “Demon Copperhead,” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

8. “Prophet Song,” by Paul Lynch (Atlantic)

9. “Blueberries for Sal,” by Robert McCloskey (Viking)

10. “The Book of Love,” by Kelly Link (Random House)

Paperback

1. “The Thursday Murder Club,” by Richard Osman (Penguin)

2. “The Secret History,” by Donna Tartt (Vintage)

3. “Dune,” by Frank Herbert (Ace)

4. “Big Swiss,” by Jen Beagin (Scribner)

5. “This is How You Lose the Time War,” by Amal El-Mohtar & Max Gladstone (Gallery)

6. “Rules for Visiting,” by Jessica Francis Kane (Penguin)

7. “A Court of Thorns and Roses,” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

8. “The Book of Goose,” by Yiyun Li (Picador)

9. “Lungfish,” by Meghan Gilliss (Catapult)

10. “Everyone Knows Your Mother Is a Witch,” by Rivka Galchen (Picador)

NONFICTION

Hardcover

1. “The Creative Act,” by Rick Rubin (Penguin)

2. “Maine: A Love Story,” by Blue Butterfield (self-published)

3. “Your Brain on Art,” by Susan Magsamen (Rando House)

4. “One Nation Under Guns,” by Dominic Erdozain (Crown)

5. “How to Know a Person,” by David Brooks (Random House)

6. “The Wager,” by David Grann (Doubleday)

7. “Come Together,” by Emily Nagoski (Ballantine)

8. “Democracy Awakening,” by Heather Cox Richardson (Viking)

9. “On Great Fields,” by Ronald C. White (Random House)

10. “Every Man for Himself and God Against All,” by Werner Herzog (Penguin)

Paperback

1. “Several Short Sentences about Writing,” by Verlyn Klinkenborg (Vintage)

2. “Downeast,” by Gigi Georges (Harper)

3. “How We Live is How We Die,” by Pema Chodron (Shambhala)

4. “Say Nothing,” by Patrick Radden Keefe (Anchor)

5. “Cabin,” by Lou Ureneck (Penguin)

6. “Shift,” by Penny Guisinger (University of Nebraska)

7. “Killers of the Flower Moon,” by David Grann (Vintage)

8. “Dilla Time,” by Dan Charnas (Picador)

9. “The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine,” by Rashid Khalidi (Picador)

10. “Master Slave Husband Wife,” by Ilyon Woo (Simon)

— Longfellow Books, Portland

