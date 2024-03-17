FALMOUTH – Adelaide A. (Wilson) Lewis, a longtime resident of Sudbury, Mass., and most recently Falmouth, died peacefully on March 11, 2024 after a short illness.

She was the beloved wife of the late Douglas R. Lewis, Jr.

Family and friends will honor and remember Addie’s life by gathering for visiting hours in the McCarthy, McKinney and Lawler Funeral Home, 11 Lincoln St., Framingham, Mass. on Friday, March 22, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 23 in Our Lady of Fatima – Ascension Parish, 160 Concord Rd., Sudbury, Mass. Interment will follow in Wadsworth Cemetery, Sudbury, Mass. For a complete obituary, kindly visit http://www.mccarthyfh.com

