STANDISH / NAPLES, Fla. – It is with great sadness that the family of Allyn Jay Caruso announce his unexpected passing on Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Naples, Fla., bringing an untimely end to a life devoted to family, adventure and aviation.

Al, known to many as “AJ,” was born Aug. 15, 1949 in Bar Harbor to Joseph and Josephine (DeMattia) Caruso. He graduated from Gorham High School, and from Hawthorne College with a degree in Business Management.

Al was born into an aviation family, his father and uncle having founded Bar Harbor Airlines (BHA) in 1949 and Maine Aviation Corporation in 1959. As a teenager he fueled and washed planes on the PWM ramp for Maine Aviation, and summers flew scenic flights in Bar Harbor. At 19, he became one of the youngest captains in the nation, flying for BHA. Joining the family business full time in 1971 as a pilot and Cessna sales representative, his responsibilities grew until he became president of Bar Harbor Airlines in 1981, and later of Northeast Express Regional Airlines. The following years have seen a career that made the Caruso name synonymous with aviation.

During this time, Al, his son Travis and his wife Alysan developed the business, now known as MAC Air Group, into a complete service center for general aviation offering jet charters, aircraft sales, management, and maintenance, with a state-of-the-art Fixed Base Operation at the Portland International Jetport. He had over 100 employees under his wing, most of whom knew him on a first name basis. He valued their thoughts and treated each one with respect.

Al’s friendly, positive demeanor and patient manner were keys to his success, and gave him friendships and business acquaintances across the globe. He considered himself blessed to be in an industry he loved.

He was not only CEO, but at times supported the company as a charter pilot. He flew business leaders, celebrities and several U.S. Presidents, taking pride in flying President George H. W. Bush several times. He also flew rock bands such as Bon Jovi, Fleetwood Mac and Aerosmith, and had a treasured collection of backstage passes.

Al was type rated in five jet types and had more than 30 internationally recognized flight records. He enjoyed flying everything from single-engine planes to jets. He was a natural pilot who was comfortable in any aircraft.

He always looked for a reason to fly with friends or family. It did not matter the size of the plane, or whether it had wheels or floats. The destination could be a grass strip in Newburgh, Taco Tuesday in Acadia, Fla., or a frozen lake in Maine. He also loved to talk aviation, and fly-ins were frequent destinations. Events he never wanted to miss were the Oshkosh Air Show, Sun ‘n Fun in Lakeland, Fla., and the Greenville Seaplane Fly-In.

Of untold hours in the sky, one flight deserves special mention: In 1991 Al and his crew piloted The Spirit of Partnership, a Fairchild Metroliner III, around the world. This was a reenactment of the first round-the-world flight by Wiley Post and Harold Gatty, in 1931. It took him to 16 airports in six countries, and the six legs in the Soviet Union were the first flights of an American plane over Soviet territory since World War II.

Al liked people, and never met anyone he didn’t like. He was at ease with everyone, gave you his full attention and treated you as a friend. Everyone who met him quickly realized that he was a man of integrity and character. When not in the air he was constantly on the phone, giving friends from around the world the same undivided attention. He cherished all his friendships.

Above all, family was important to Al. It was the fuel for all he did. He seldom missed a family gathering, sports event, play, dance recital, or 4H cattle show. Al loved his grandchildren dearly, and they adored him. He especially enjoyed having family fly with him, leaving a legacy of both sons in aviation and two grandchildren learning to fly.

Al’s memory is carried on by his devoted wife of 45 years, Alysan; his son, Thomas, wife Brook and grandson Allyn “AJ”; his son, Travis, wife Ann, and granddaughters Megan, Alyvia and Camryn; his brother, Ronald and wife Cindy, his sisters Jerilyn Caruso, Lauren Harrington and husband Peter, and Alysan Sherota and husband Jeff; and many special nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 22 at the Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland.

The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 23 at St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Ave., Portland. The service will be live-streamed at ladyofhopemaine.org.

Following the service there will be a celebration of Al’s life at MAC Jets, 100 Aviation Blvd., South Portland.

Online condolences may be shared with his family at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com

Donations in Al’s memory may be made written to MAC Airways LLC, for the Allyn Caruso Scholarship Fund, and mailed to:

MAC Airways LLC,

100 Aviation Blvd.,

South Portland, ME 04106.

This fund will help young people in Maine who want to have an aviation career.

Tailwinds Forever…….

