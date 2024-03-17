SCARBOROUGH – Barbara C. (Bagster) Marsden, 75, passed away peacefully with family by her side at her home in Scarborough on March 10, 2024.

She was born on July 9, 1948 to Walter and Shirley (Bulger) Bagster. Barbara graduated from Deering High School in 1966. After raising her family she took an early retirement from Unum in 2000.

She was predeceased by her parents; her loving husband, John Marsden; and her dear sister, Susan Charczenko.

She is survived by her son, Arthur Conrad and daughter, Amanda Sheldon who were her heart; her granddaughter, Kelsey Sheldon and her fiancé, Cody; her grandson, Rj Sheldon and his wife Lauren who were her pride and joy; her sister, Karen and her husband Alan Ricker and her brother-in-law, Jimmy Charczenko who she loved dearly; three step-children and their partners; as well as several cousins; nieces and nephews.

The sports world from golf to tennis to baseball to football, and everything in between, lost their biggest fan.

At Barbara’s request there will be no services. Online condolences can be made at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.