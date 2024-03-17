WESTBROOK – With heavy hearts, we share the sadness of the loss of a remarkable woman, Cindi Dauphinee Weymouth. She passed peacefully in her sleep at her home in Westbrook of natural causes on March 11, 2024.

Born in Bangor, the sixth child of Raymond and Frances (Whitney) Dauphinee, she loved being part of a large family. Ever the little mother, even as a small child she wanted to nurture and care for every baby she laid eyes on. That gift she had only became stronger. On Jan. 22, 1977 she married the love of her life, Albert “Bub” Weymouth and in January of this year they celebrated 47 years of marriage. She would tell you 52 years ago, as that’s when their love story commenced in high school.

She and Bub welcomed their first child, Aaron, on Feb. 18, 1978, and a few years later came Cindi’s “mini me”, their daughter, Carie, on Sept. 28, 1982. Ever the doting mom, she mothered every friend of theirs that walked through the door! Her dedication to family was her call in life, and she was exceptional as a wife, mother, and second mom to many, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Cindi was kind, caring, devoted, loving, intelligent, creative and she was loved in return. So much more can be said, but we who knew her, know that she is a part of our lives that cannot be replaced.

Cindi was a graduate of John Bapst High School and attended the University of Maine at Portland.

She was predeceased by her parents; her older brother, Ray, Jr.; and her in-laws, Al and Alice Weymouth.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her beloved husband, Bub; her children Aaron and wife, Missy, and Carie Gauvin and husband, Ross; her four treasured grandchildren, Evan and Cole Weymouth, and Marlee and Ruby Gauvin. She leaves her loving siblings, Denis Dauphinee (Lisa), Theresa Cucinotti (Joe), Mary Noland (Phil), Patricia “Patti” Lane (Mark), Judith “Judy” Golightly (Bill) and her “kmu lifeline,” her eldest sister, Sharon Dauphinee; and many absolutely adored nieces and nephews; along with the Weymouth siblings and their families; and her dear friend, Lori Rulman (she never forgot you).

A celebration of life will be held on June 8 at 136 Seventh St., in Bangor, from 1:30 to 5 p.m. This will be an outdoor covered event. If you wish, please wear blue, Cindi’s favorite color.

To express online condolences or to participate in Cynthia’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.Com

In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make donations in Cindi’s memory to Maine Children’s Alliance at https://mainechildrensalliance.org

or by mail at

331 State St.,

Augusta, ME 04330

in memory of Cynthia Weymouth