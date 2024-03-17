PORTLAND – Deborah June (Wood) Duffett, 70, died unexpectedly on Sept. 5, 2023.

Deb was born on March 31, 1953, in Ottawa, Kan., to Dorothy June (Hagerty) and Charles Emory Wood. She married Neale A. Duffett in 1979 in Howland, Maine.

She graduated from Bella Vista High School, Fair Oaks, Calif., in 1971. She completed a B.S. degree in zoology, graduating summa cum laude from the University of California at Davis, before entering Naval Officer Candidate School. She later earned a teaching certificate in 1988 and an M.S. in mental health counseling in 1996, both through the University of Southern Maine.

From 1975 to 1985, Deb was an officer in the U.S. Navy, stationed in multiple locations around the world. She then served in the U.S. Navy Reserve, retiring as lieutenant commander in 1994.

She began teaching in 1988 in the high school Alternative Credit Option program in Portland Public Schools, spending 23 years in that system, literally and figuratively saving lives: bringing books and assignments to youth in hospitals and jails; dragging kids out of bed in the morning to get them to school; paying fees for college applications, textbooks, and supplies; helping them get into rehabs or into the armed forces; and so much more.

Over the years, Deb contributed time, resources, and energy to several organizations and causes. Deb was active in Greater Portland’s sister city relationship with Archangel; assisted at Partners for World Health, sorting and filling boxes of medical supplies to foreign countries; and worked as a City of Portland election poll worker. In addition, Deb supported the Animal Refuge League by providing home-cooked brownies to the staff and by making frequent donations to benefit the animals. Deb volunteered at various hospice organizations, most recently Northern Light Home Care and Hospice, helping others to transition to the world beyond this one; in 2017, she won the Maine Hospice Volunteer of the Year Award.

A few words that capture Deb’s unique spirit include: generous, strong, tenacious, brilliant, and compassionate. She exuded an unending joy of giving, never expecting anything in return, living a life of radical love, with a deep spiritual grace.

Deb is survived by her husband, Neale A. Duffett; a foster daughter, Darlene Panzino; and nephews Jason Wood and Jonathan Wood. Deb is also survived by many dear friends, including Anita Charles and Kacey and Ken Ewert; by the countless students whose lives she touched over the years; and by her Cocker Spaniel, Franklin.

Deb was predeceased by her parents Dorothy and Charles Wood Sr.; her brothers Daniel Wood and Charles Wood Jr., her sister-in-law, Constance (O’Neill) Wood; and a nephew, Joseph Wood.

A Celebration of Life for Deb will be held on Saturday, March 30, form 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Keeley’s Banquet Center, 178 Warren Ave., Portland with a service from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland. To view Deb’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com