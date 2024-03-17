WINDHAM – Michael D. Stackhouse, 71, of Windham passed away Wednesday March 6, 2024 with his family by his side.

He was born Feb. 26, 1953 in Portland, the son of David and Eileen (Horne) Stackhouse, graduated from Windham High School class of 1971 and has resided in Maine his whole life.

Members of his family include his wife, Nadya Pearson, of Windham; his son, Josh Stackhouse and his wife Amber of Cumberland; his grandson, Jakobe Stackhouse of Cumberland; two sisters, Sherry Libby and her husband Fred of Porter and Jayne Britting and her husband Bruce of Scarborough; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, David Stackhouse and Eileen Ackroyd.

Mike was a loving husband, brother, father, grandfather, musician, songwriter, mechanic, European motorcycle enthusiast, storyteller and good friend.

A Celebration of Life is planned for June 8 at Sebago Lake State Park.