Evans, Travers (Moncure) 86, of Brunswick, March 7. Burial in Stafford, Va. Arrangements Brackett Funeral Home, Brunswick
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Evans, Travers (Moncure) 86, of Brunswick, March 7. Burial in Stafford, Va. Arrangements Brackett Funeral Home, Brunswick ...
Evans, Travers (Moncure) 86, of Brunswick, March 7. Burial in Stafford, Va. Arrangements Brackett Funeral Home, Brunswick
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.