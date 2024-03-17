The forecast for Sunday’s annual St. Patrick’s Day parade called for rain, but with a little bit of luck, the weather suddenly changed.

Just before the parade began, the sun appeared, delighting thousands of revelers who turned out for the city’s moving Irish party.

The rain was still falling when Caroline Jova and her husband, Silas Hagerty, and their daughter, Isabella, 6, left their Gorham home. But by the time they parked in Portland, it was clear “St. Patrick is watching over us,” Jova said.

Like many on Sunday, the family was decked out in green. Isabella wore a kelly green dress; her mother had on dazzling, green earrings and a green sweater; her father sported a green plaid shirt and green beads.

“They’re excited,” Hagerty said, bragging that Hagerty is an Irish name. They were looking forward to dancing and music, and to helping Isabella learn about her heritage. “The Irish spirit is alive with the sun popping out after the ominous rain,” Hagerty said before they hurried toward the parade.

Along Commercial Street, Zach and Jennifer Shomler, of Portland, put extra effort into dressing the part. He wore a green hat, shirt and beads and she wore a rainbow wig with green glasses. He also sported a green beard.

“It’s our first time coming down for it,” Jennifer Shomler said. “It’s great so far. We’re loving it.”

Many at the parade said they are blessed with Irish heritage. According to the U.S. Census, 15% of Maine residents report having Irish heritage, the fifth-highest percentage in the country.

There were several Pattys and Patricks at the parade as well.

Patrick Venne, of Portland, was marching with his daughter, Maria, 3.

Patty Harkins came with her son, Anthony Harkins, from Westbrook. “We’re celebrating not only St. Patrick’s Day but Anthony’s birthday,” she said. “We do this every year.”

Several fire departments were also represented, including Portland’s, Westbrook’s and Gorham’s.

The Portland women’s rugby team marched while also showing off their skills, as did members of the men’s hurling and Gaelic football teams.

The procession also featured many dogs, such as a half dozen Irish wolfhounds joined by their owners from the Irish Wolfhound Association of New England.

The Stillson School of Irish Dance performed several times and was a clear crowd favorite. As the dancers high stepped, kicked, jumped and twirled, fans whipped out cell phones to take photos and video.

One volunteer in the parade was Deb Gellerson of the Maine Irish Heritage Center, which sponsors the event.

Gellerson was dressed as a leprechaun, complete with a shamrock vest, green jacket with tails, white and green striped stockings and boots decorated with Gaelic artwork. But she didn’t just look the part, she played it.

“I give out good luck to whoever shall touch you,” she said as she touched a reporter’s arm. “This is the best day of the year! Bring all the families out. It allows them to have pure joy. It’s just a day to make everybody happy.”

Two bagpipe bands with musicians wearing kilts marched as well. They were the Dunlap Highland Band of Old Orchard Beach and Oakland and the Portland-based Claddagh Mhor Pipe Band.

Claddagh Mhor “basically means a big embrace,” said bagpiper Clarke Baxter of Tremont. To play a bagpipe, “you need a spouse and family who will be understanding,” he said while looking to his wife, Kathy, who smiled, nodded and said thank you.

Playing a bagpipe takes work, Baxter said. “I’ve played instruments before, but this is completely different. You have to learn how to blow into the bag and set up the pipes nicely, so you have the least effort and the best result.”

As the parade concluded with firetrucks blaring sirens and horns, Portland Police Lt. Robert Doherty and other officers surveyed the scene.

The parade went well and was well attended by several thousand people, Doherty said, adding that he, too, is Irish.

“The sun came out, just in the perfect time,” Doherty said. “It’s the luck of the Irish.”

