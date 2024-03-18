Scarborough Land Trust to host women’s walk at Libby River Preserve

Come join fellow women who enjoy the outdoors and have a desire to walk the open spaces Scarborough Land Trust has committed to preserving. This will be held on March 23 at Libby River Preserve from 10 to 11:30 a.m. For more information and to get your tickets, visit the Events page at ScarboroughLandTrust.org. Call (207) 289-1199 with any questions.

Scarborough Land Trust to hst Woodcock Watch at Libby River Preserve

Join Scarborough Land Trust Executive Director Andrew Mackie in a search for the American Woodcock and hopefully see these birds performing their courtship flight display. This aerial mating display is a must see for all nature lovers. The trip requires walking just under a mile each way to the observation area. The group will walk out after dark, a flashlight is recommended. The event will be held on March 29 at Libby River Preserve on March 29from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. For more information and to get your tickets, visit the Events page at ScarboroughLandTrust.org. Call (207) 289-1199 with any questions. For more information about the Scarborough Land Trust and how to become a supporter, visit www.scarboroughlandtrust.org or call (207) 289-1199.

Astronomy club meets April 5

The Astronomical Society of Northern New England will hold its next monthly meeting on Friday, April 5, at 7:30 p.m. at The

New School, 38 York St., Kennebunk. The Business Meeting, also open to the public, commences at 7 p.m. To see any last-minute changes to the April meeting, due to weather, or other circumstances, or fore more information, visit the website ASNNE.org.

Antique show to benefit Scarborough High School

The Annual Scarborough High School Benefit Antiques and Vintage Show will be held on Saturday, April 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will take place at the Scarborough High School located at 11 Municipal Drive in Scarborough. The show benefits The Model United Nations Club at the high school by providing college scholarships and funding for their debate weekend at the University of Southern Maine. There will be 40 exhibitors offering: antiques, vintage clothing, antique and costume jewelry, mid-century and antique furniture, art, and collectibles. For more information, go to: www.gurleyantiqueshows.com or stop in Gurley Antiques Gallery at the Corner of Route 1 and Payne Road in Scarborough. FMI: contact Rachel (207) 396-4255

Shredding Event

The Scarborough Lions Club and Saco/ Biddeford Saving Bank will sponsor a shredding event at the bank at 41 Gorham Road in Scarborough. There will be a three box limit. Food and money donations will go to the Scarborough Food Pantry. The event will take place April 13 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Kids Fishing Derby takes place May 4

The Scarborough Kiwanis Club will hold its 37th Annual Kids Fishing Derby Saturday, May 4 at Bayley’s Camping Resort in Scarborough.

The event, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., is for children from age 4-15. Admission is free for kids – adults are encouraged to donate $3 per person or bring donations of non-perishable food to benefit the Scarborough Food Pantry.

Prizes will be awarded for different age categories, and snacks and drinks will be available for purchase.

Participants will need to bring their own poles. Only live worms may be used for bait. Proceeds from the sale of worms will benefit the Wentworth School K-Kids (service leadership club).

For more information, contact the club at scarboroughkiwanis2@gmail.com

