The following local students made the Endicott College Fall 2023 Dean’s List: Samantha Brodeur, Entrepreneurship, daughter of Janice Brodeur and Robert Brodeur; Connor Coffin, Exercise Science, son of Julie Coffin and Brett Coffin; Liam Mahar, Criminal Justice, son of Suzanne Mahar and Edward Mahar; and Amber Woods, Interior Architecture, daughter of Chelsie Woods and Stephan Woods.

Madeline Leonard has made the dean’s list for the fall 2023 semester at Lafayette College.

