As an educator, I understand the importance of flexibility. I know how important is to identify new teaching materials or programs that may be helpful for students who would otherwise have a difficult time with more “traditional” teaching styles. The truth is, we’ve missed the mark when it comes to providing adequate educational support to 3- to 5-year-old children who have an identified learning disability. Currently, we have an opportunity to improve Child Development Services (CDS) if LD 345 passes through the legislature this year.

Continuous work is being done to revise CDS to bring the system under the jurisdiction of the School Administrative Units (SAUs) throughout Maine. Going forward, SAUs will be responsible for the oversight of educational plans of preschool-aged children with learning disabilities.

I’ve heard from the Department of Education (DOE) on the amount of students who have been affected over the years and have a better understanding of the complexities that surrounded trying to do something about it in the past. The Legislature’s Education and Cultural Affairs Committee knew we had to take a step back and look at things from a different perspective, so we could get these kids the help they need and deserve.

Under the proposal in LD 345, identified providers within a School Administrative Unit’s local area may work with that school district to provide needed services. These could be child care centers that have certified personnel to work with children who have identified disabilities, or even a program specializing in specific needs. These facilities and their educators will focus their learning materials determined to best meet the individual needs of the student.

It’s been a long road for those in the educational community who have been facing this issue head on. I have heard hesitation, as well as hope, from my fellow legislators who have been trying to find a solution for years. I truly believe we can make this legislative proposal a reality. Having heard testimony from families who have been struggling and asking for help for years, it’s a heartbreaking situation. I believe this is a crucial step forward in Maine for maintaining — and elevating — the level of education we provide in this state.

The early years in a child’s life are so precious. They begin creating social circles and formative friendships, while simultaneously learning the foundations that will carry them through their educational careers. This legislation will give students the care, assistance and education they deserve. I’m proud of the work the Education Committee, DOE, and CDS have put into finding a path forward, and I know this will make a real difference for families across Maine.

I know this is a complicated topic for everyone involved. From the Legislature and the teachers, to the students and their parents, we all want to create positive change for our community as a whole. In this case, we can create positive change for students who are in need. I am happy to answer any questions and am open to feedback on this issue.

Joseph Rafferty is a member of the Maine State Senate representing District 34, Berwick, Kennebunk, Kennebunkport, North Berwick and Wells. He can be reached at Joe.Rafferty@legislature.maine.gov or 207-287-1515. Sign up an email newsletter at mainesenate.org.

