Jacqueline (Wrenn) Marcoux, 76, of Kennebunk, and formally of Worcester, Massachusetts, passed away on March 11, 2024, with her husband and daughters by her side after a five-year journey with Alzheimer’s disease.

Born and raised in Worcester, Jackie was the daughter of the late Jack and Ellie Wrenn. She is survived by her loving and dedicated husband of 23 years, Dennis Marcoux; daughter Elesa Humphrey and son-in-law Mark; daughter Lynn Hudakand son-in-law Brian; grandchildren Justin, Collin, Molly, Ben, Emma; step-sons Scott and David Marcoux; sister Joan Cousens; brother Dennis (Vera) Wrenn; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her brother James (Joan) Wrenn; brother-in-law Norm Cousens; and cherished granddaughter Ellie Rose.

Jackie was a graduate of Commerce High School and received her associates degree from Quinsigamond Community College in radiological technology. She worked for many years at Fallon Clinic and retired from Harvard Vanguard Associates in 2012. Jackie loved travel, especially taking a hot air balloon ride, horseback riding in Aruba, flying through the Grand Canyon, driving cross-country and traveling to Ireland and Scotland. She had a passion for interior design. Most of all, she loved spending time at the beach, holidays and family dinners with her husband, children and grandchildren.

Jackie leaves behind many loving friends and caregivers especially those that took care of her in the last months of her life at Summer Commons in Sanford.

Alzheimer’s is truly the long goodbye. Love is the only memory one never loses. A private burial and celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Donations in Jackie’s name can be made to Alzheimer’s Association 383 Route 1, No. 2C, Scarborough, Maine 04074.

Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St, Biddeford, ME 04005.

