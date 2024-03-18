Richard J. Lamberts “Dick” of Kennebunk, passed away peacefully with family by his side on March 2, 2024. He was 88 years old. Dick was born April 2, 1935, in Exeter, New Hampshire, to Joseph and Verna (MacDougall) Lamberts.

He was raised in Manchester, New Hampshire, and was an outstanding athlete, playing both football, baseball, and basketball. One of his proudest moments was winning the 1953 Sweeny Post state championship as team captain and receiving his team jacket from the great Jackie Robinson. He graduated from Manchester Central High School in 1953 and then attended the University of New Hampshire where he excelled at baseball and basketball.

He had a brief career in professional baseball and then returned to Manchester. It was there that he started his career at the Public Service Company of NH. (PSNH) which ultimately became Eversource. His entire career was with PSNH and it took him from Manchester to Derry, Nashua, Peterborough, and Keene. He retired after 39 years from his final position as the district manager in Keene.

Dick was an active member of his community, a longtime member of the Lions Club in Nashua, serving as president in the early 1970s. He continued with the Lions Club in Peterborough and Keene. He shared his love of baseball, basketball and football with his son as his coach and what seemed like half of Nashua, from 1964 to 1972. After retirement he also served on the board of directors for Southern Maine Health & Homecare services.

With five children, he was kept busy attending many activities; sporting events, plays, recitals, you name it. This of course translated into spending as much time as he could with his grand and then great-grandchildren.

In 1978 he moved from Nashua to Keene. Always being an avid golfer, he stepped up his game at the Keene Country Club. It was at KCC that he landed his first hole in one! Upon his retirement in 1992, he and his wife Edith moved to Kennebunk. Retirement gave him the chance to play even more golf and he kept busy as a part-time ranger and member of Arundel Golf Club. Anyone that has been to his home can see his “wall of fame,” proudly displaying pictures with famous PGA golfers and maybe a previous US president or two. It is in Maine where he and his wife Edie started and hosted a big family golf tournament which became an annual event for over 20 years. The annual Devito Open was something that everyone looked forward to.

Dick was known to be an excellent gardener. He and Edie could always be found in their yard gardening which grew to be quite well known. In 2001, their magical garden was showcased in a benefit tour, “The Private Gardens of the Kennebunks” which benefited the York County Child Abuse and Neglect Council. That same year, their garden was showcased in an HGTV special, the Secret Gardens of Kennebunkport.

He loved to read, listen to music, sports and, of course, talk radio. Unfortunately, he experienced significant sight and hearing loss. With the support of the Maine Division for the Blind and Visually Impaired and technology that he embraced, he was able to continue his love of a good read, listen to his beloved Oakland A’s and catch up on the local and national news.

Everyone who knew Dick will remember a man that was kind, loving and generous, in so many ways. He was known to help anyone that needed a lending hand, among his family, friends, and neighbors. He never complained as his health began to fail and he was determined never to leave his home where he could feel the sunshine and enjoy the crisp ocean air.

Dick was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Edie and brother Brian Lamberts and his wife Nolly of Palms Springs, California. He had five children; Son John of Freeport, Maine; Daughters Mary Jo and husband Jeff Allen of Peterborough, New Hampshire; Jane and husband Bob Frey of Raymond, New Hampshire; Jennifer Lamberts and husband Patrick Corley of Santa Barbara, Calif9ornia; Judith and husband Rick Tracy of Dublin, New Hampshire. He was also blessed with 10 grandchildren; Meredith and husband Dan MacMartin of Grantham, New Hampshire; Eliza and husband Peter Cummings of Hancock, New Hampshire; Rachel Allen and husband Ethan McBrien of Nelson, New Hampshire; Peter Frey and wife Becky of Amesbury, Massachusetts; Sierra Smargon of Santa Barbara; Jake Smargon of Los Angeles; Jackson Frey and wife Hollie of East Hoffman Estates, Illinois; Evin Tracy of Dublin, New Hampshire; Hannah and husband Adam Chaves of Somerset, Massachusetts, and Shannon and husband Mark Brightman of Epping, New Hampshire. Richard also was blessed with 13 great-grandchildren. He also had many sister and brother in-laws as well as nieces and nephews and their families.

Dick will be remembered by many as a wonderful, kind man and a true gentleman. He will be immensely missed by his loving family and many friends.

A celebration of Richard’s life will be held at Bibber Memorial Chapel (67 Summer St., Kennebunk) on Saturday, May 18, 2024, with a visiting hour from 10-11 a.m. followed by a memorial service and interment.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Dick’s memory may be made to the Maine Division for the Blind and Visually Impaired at Maine State Library, 64 State House Station, Augusta, ME 04333. Checks should be made to Treasurer State of Maine with “Richard Lamberts” on the memo line. It was through this organization and the resource of “Talking Book Topics” Audio Editions, that provided Dick with many hours of enjoyment and comfort.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence please visit Dick’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

