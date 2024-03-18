AUGUSTA — Rep. Kelly Noonan Murphy, D-Scarborough, received the Maine Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (MAND) Legislative and Public Policy Award for supporting maternal and infant health in her work as a legislator.

“As a lawmaker, every piece of legislation I sponsor is with Maine families in mind,” said Murphy, who serves on the Legislature’s Education and Cultural Affairs Committee. “Every parent wants their children to be set up for success, and that begins with health care and nutrition. We must do more to make these both accessible and affordable.”

Maine’s Department of Health and Human Services has identified multiple areas of maternal-child health in Maine that need improvement, including access to quality health care and perinatal support to encourage breastfeeding. To continue improving access to care, Rep. Murphy worked with the Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee and the Labor and Housing Committee to introduce LD 603, LD 287 and LD 999. Respectively, these measures seek to support families by expanding access to breast pumps and diapers and by expanding Maine’s family medical leave law.

“LD 603, LD 287 and LD 999 would increase access to necessary supplies for a population at risk for experiencing adverse health outcomes,” said MAND’s State Policy Representative Rebecca MacLean. “Thus, we applaud Rep. Murphy in her efforts.”

Murphy is serving her first term in the Maine House. She represents part of Scarborough.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: