Nature-themed books have long captivated readers of all ages, offering adventures into the wild and opportunities to explore the wonders of the natural world. For many, these books serve as windows to distant landscapes and as portals to understanding and appreciating local ecosystems. Deanna McNamara, the Scarborough Library’s youth services manager and Kelly Pietrzak, education volunteer from the Scarborough Land Trust, have teamed up to offer a Nature Book Club for kids ages 8 – 12. Each month the group will talk about a few books, and the children choose which book to read. There will be pizza and a short activity related to current month’s book selection.

“The Nature Book Club is a really fun way to share two of my personal passions, reading and nature,” McNamara said. “While most people recognize the value of reading to children, the importance of learning about our natural world can go overlooked.”

“Books about nature are loved by most children,” said Pietrzak. “They are adventures for all readers, some who may not have access to experiences within our local environment. Stories also transport readers to nature in far away places they may never get to see.”

Pietrzak recommends the nature-themed book series Cooper and Packrat is the by local Maine author Tamra Wight. “Her Cooper and Packrat series is set in a Maine campground and each book focuses on a local animal the children in the stories have to fight, in adventurous ways … What my children love is that each chapter starts with a fact about the featured animal, so they learn a lot and get an adventure or mystery to solve along the way,” Pietrzak said. Another recommendation is “The Wild Robot” series by Peter Brown, which follows the journey of a robot adapting to survival in a remote locale by befriending animals.

Engaging with nature-themed literature offers entertainment and it fosters a deeper connection to the environment, Pietrzak said, and added that participating in a nature book club can provide young readers with a platform to share thoughts, insights, and concerns about the natural world.

“Children are naturally curious and have strong opinions about the treatment of our environment and the animals and creatures living within,” Pietrzak said. “They love to share their thoughts and connections to what they read with peers.” She said having a connection to nature from a young age will hopefully create future environmentally conscious adults, “adults that live in harmony with nature and advocate for protecting our natural spaces and all living things.”

Advertisement

Pietrzak said she knew the impact of literature on environmental action was tangible which she witnessed with her own children. “When my children were younger, we read many picture books about nature and insects. After they fell in love with monarch caterpillars, we planted milkweed. Then we learned that our native bees tend to overwinter in dried hollow stems, so we stopped cleaning up flower beds until the spring.” She said when they saw those insects return and flourish in the yard, they made the decision to plant native plants in place of lawn and stop the use of all chemicals, even organic pest spraying. “We choose to coexist and to respect the lives of all creatures that choose to live near us.”

The Nature Book Club plans to delve into topics such as migration patterns and winter survival strategies of insects, Pietrzak said. Discussions around books like “Cooper and Packrat: Mystery on Pine Lake” promise to blend adventure with education, fostering a love for nature in young minds In addition, she said, “A nighttime discussion around a campfire with s’mores is in the works.”

“By learning about their world, through story or nonfiction, children feel more confident in the natural world,” Pietrzak said. If they can identify a tree, or bird, or insect the next time they are out exploring, their memories will be richer and more meaningful, their connections deeper.” She said stories also prepare a child by giving them knowledge they can pass along while in nature and a starting place for conversations while exploring.

“Learning about and connecting with nature is beneficial physically and cognitively, but also helps kids build an awareness and understanding of environmental issues,” McNamara said.

The Nature Book Club at the Scarborough Public Library, in collaboration with the Scarborough Land Trust, will be held on March 27, April 24 and May 29 for children aged 8-12 to join the Nature Book Club for Kids. 6 – 7 p.m.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: