As springtime approaches, communities seek avenues to foster togetherness and celebration. In Scarborough, one such event stands out: the Bunny Breakfast, a tradition that not only brings families together but also rallies local businesses and organizations in support. This year’s event will be March 23.

“There was a huge turnout last year, which is why we split this year into two different time slots,” said Nicole Hall, Scarborough’s operations and events manager. “I believe we had just over 250 people last year.”

“Coming out of COVID we transitioned out of a traditional Easter egg hunt and decided to try a pancake breakfast instead. The response was overwhelming, so we have continued to offer it ever since,” Hall said. “There are so many other local organizations who put on egg hunts around the same time, and we felt like ours wasn’t the most inclusive experience, where some kids walked away with a bag full of eggs while others only had a few. It just didn’t seem right to keep it going when inclusivity is one of our core values.”

The event, organized by Scarborough Community Services, has long been a staple of the town’s early spring calendar. However, its success hinges on the collaborative efforts of various stakeholders. According to Hall, outreach efforts commence months in advance to secure sponsorships and contributions.

“We reach out to local businesses and organizations as far as six months in advance to see if anyone would like to sponsor our springtime events, including the Bunny Breakfast,” said Hall. “This year, Optima Dermatology of Scarborough stepped up to sponsor this event, which allowed us to bring down the admission fee significantly. Where we used to take $8 per person, we are charging $10 per family this year. Staff from Optima Dermatology will be at the event with information about sun safety as well as their services.”

“We are on the cusp of spring and nicer weather but are not quite there yet, so these early spring events are a great way to get the family out of the house,” Hall said. She said this is also such a fun event to get dressed up for and get a family photos with the Easter Bunny. “We see so many kids and parents in dresses, suits, or ties, and everyone just looks so festive,” Hall said.

Volunteers are still needed for this event. “We can always use the extra hands,” said Hall. “If anyone would like to help us serve or be the Bunny Bodyguard, let us know.”

Bunny Breakfast will be held at the Wentworth Cafeteria in Scarborough on March 23 with two seating options: 8 – 9 a.m or 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.

