FOOTBALL

The Dallas Cowboys are slightly reducing quarterback Dak Prescott’s massive salary cap hit by reworking his contract going into the final year of the deal, a person with knowledge of the move said Monday.

A $5 million roster bonus has been converted into a signing bonus to reduce the 2024 cap hit by $4 million, to about $55 million, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the club doesn’t release details of contracts.

The Cowboys can create more salary cap relief with an extension for Prescott, who is coming off a wild-card loss at home to Green Bay that dropped his playoff record to 2-5.

While Jerry Jones has said the club plans to keep Prescott, the team owner and general manager hasn’t struck the same definitive tone he did in 2021 before signing his franchise QB to a club-record $160 million, four-year contract.

Leighton Vander Esch, 28, retired following six NFL seasons, with the linebacker stepping away after missing 12 games for the Dallas Cowboys last year because of the latest in a series of neck injuries.

• The Buffalo Bills signed nickel cornerback Taron Johnson to a three-year contract extension, locking him up through the 2027 season.

Johnson, 27, who is coming off his first All-Pro selection, was entering the final season of a three-year extension signed in 2021.

• The Miami Dolphins added several new additions, signing former Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jack Driscoll as well as defensive tackles Benito Jones and Jonathan Harris.

The Dolphins also re-signed offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn.

• The Atlanta Falcons signed receiver Ray-Ray McCloud to a two-year contract.

McCloud is a return specialist who also provides new Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins with another potential target on offense.

• The Washington Commanders signed cornerback Michael Davis to a one-year contract, adding another player from the Los Angeles Chargers along with running back Austin Ekeler.

Davis, 29, gives Washington an established veteran in the secondary to go with Benjamin St-Juste and 2023 first-round pick Emmanuel Forbes.

• Center Bradley Bozeman and linebacker Troy Dye signed one-year contracts with the Los Angeles Chargers.

General Manager Joe Hortiz and offensive coordinator Greg Roman both worked with Bozeman in Baltimore.

Bozeman is projected to be the Chargers’ starting center with Corey Linsley expected to retire due to a heart issue. Linsley started only three games last season with Will Clapp starting 11 and Brenden Jaimes three.

Dye, who spent his first four seasons with Minnesota, is expected to contribute primarily on special teams.

• The Pittsburgh Steelers signed special teams ace Miles Killebrew to a two-year contract and also came to terms with wide receiver Van Jefferson on a one-year deal.

BOXING

HEALTH: Boxing great Roberto Durán received a pacemaker after he was hospitalized on the weekend, his family said.

The 72-year-old Durán suffered health issues on Saturday due to an atrioventricular blockage. One of his sons, Robin Durán, said his father needed the pacemaker because his heartbeats were “a bit irregular due to the obstruction of the artery.”

HOCKEY

NHL: Former Philadelphia Flyers star Wayne Simmonds, 35, announced his retirement, ending a 15-year career that included NHL All-Star Game MVP honors.

Simmonds, who played in 18 games last season for the Toronto Maple Leafs, will sign a ceremonial one-day contract with the Flyers and be honored by the franchise during an April 13 game against the New Jersey Devils.

• Florida Panthers defenseman Dmitry Kulikov has been suspended by the NHL for two games for an illegal check to the head of Tampa Bay Lightning forward Conor Sheary on Saturday night.

BASEBALL

MAJORS: New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is expected to play in Wednesday night’s exhibition against Pittsburgh after an eight-day layoff caused by an abdominal injury while leadoff hitter DJ LeMahieu’s status for Opening Day is unclear because of a hurt foot.

Judge hasn’t taken batting practice on the infield or played since March 10, when he struck out in both at-bats against Atlanta. He has hit off a tee, did soft toss and taken batting practice against a pitching machine in an indoor cage.

LeMahieu fouled a ball off his right foot on Saturday and a CT scan found no break. He will be evaluated every two to three days.

• The Atlanta Braves optioned All-Star pitcher Bryce Elder to the minors, deciding to open the season with Reynaldo López as their fifth starter.

López, who signed a $30 million, three-year deal with the Braves in November, earned the rotation spot by allowing just four earned runs over 16 2/3 innings in five spring appearances. He surrendered 10 hits, walked six and struck out 13.

Elder, by comparison, gave up 11 earned runs and 15 hits in 12 innings covering four appearances for an 8.25 ERA.

Elder also began last season at Triple-A Gwinnett, but was recalled early in the year and earned his first All-Star Game selection by going 7-2 with a 2.97 ERA ahead of the break.

But the 24-year-old right-hander faded over the second half of the season, seeming to tire as he worked a career-high 174 2/3 innings. He finished 12-4 with a 3.81 ERA and was hit hard in Game 3 of the NL Division Series, giving up six runs — including two homers — in just 2 2/3 innings against the Phillies.

• Left-hander Justin Wilson has agreed to a $1.5 million, one-year contract with the Cincinnati Reds following his release from a minor league deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

• The San Francisco Giants and longtime public-address announcer Renel Brooks-Moon are parting ways after the sides failed to reach agreement on a contract extension.

The Giants said there were “extensive discussions” about a new deal after Brooks-Moon’s contract ended in December, but instead “they mutually and amicably agreed to part ways.”

SOCCER

MESSI: Lionel Messi will not play in Argentina’s two friendlies in the United States this month due to a right leg muscle injury, the Argentine Football Association said.

The captain was injured last week while playing for his Inter Miami club in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Messi, 36, will miss Argentina vs. El Salvador on Friday in Philadelphia and a friendly against Costa Rica four days later in Los Angeles, AFA said in a statement.

