TAMPA, Fla. — New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is expected to play in Wednesday night’s exhibition against Pittsburgh after an eight-day layoff caused by an abdominal injury while leadoff hitter DJ LeMahieu’s status for opening day is unclear because of a hurt foot.

Judge hasn’t taken batting practice on the infield or played since March 10, when he struck out in both at-bats against Atlanta. He has hit off a tee, did soft toss and taken batting practice against a pitching machine in an indoor cage.

LeMahieu fouled a ball off his right foot on Saturday and a CT scan found no break. He will be evaluated every two to three days.

Manager Aaron Boone said LeMahieu playing in the March 28 opener at Houston is “certainly reasonable.”

“He got a really good report from from the X-ray and CT scan,” Boone said.

LeMahieu was slowed by a right toe injury late in the 2022 season and for the first half of 2023.

“I’m not going to have him playing through anything initially,” Boone said. “I feel like that’s where you start to compensate and you start putting other parts of the body and that foot even in jeopardy. I’ve been clear with DJ on that.”

BRAVES: The Atlanta Braves optioned All-Star pitcher Bryce Elder to the minors, deciding to open the season with Reynaldo López as their fifth starter.

López, who signed a $30 million, three-year deal with the Braves in November, earned the rotation spot by allowing just four earned runs over 16 2/3 innings in five spring appearances. He surrendered 10 hits, walked six and struck out 13.

Elder, by comparison, gave up 11 earned runs and 15 hits in 12 innings covering four appearances for an 8.25 ERA.

Elder also began last season at Triple-A Gwinnett, but was recalled early in the year and earned his first All-Star Game selection by going 7-2 with a 2.97 ERA ahead of the break.

But the 24-year-old right-hander faded over the second half of the season, seeming to tire as he worked a career-high 174 2/3 innings. He finished 12-4 with a 3.81 ERA and was hit hard in Game 3 of the NL Division Series, giving up six runs — including two homers — in just 2 2/3 innings against the Phillies.

REDS: Left-hander Justin Wilson has agreed to a $1.5 million, one-year contract with the Cincinnati Reds following his release from a minor league deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

GIANTS: The San Francisco Giants and longtime public-address announcer Renel Brooks-Moon are parting ways after the sides failed to reach agreement on a contract extension.

The Giants said there were “extensive discussions” about a new deal after Brooks-Moon’s contract ended in December, but instead “they mutually and amicably agreed to part ways.”

TWINS: The Minnesota Twins will open their AL Central title defense without closer Jhoan Duran, who has a moderate oblique strain.

Duran, reliever Caleb Thielbar and starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani all are expected to open the season on the injured list. Thielbar has a hamstring injury, while DeSclafani is dealing with an elbow issue.

