Will unvetted immigrants bring terror?

To the editor,

Besides the thousands that have poured into the US via our open borders, it’s reported that the Biden administration has also secretly flown in 320,000 more “unvetted” migrants into the US. Intellectuals such as Elon Musk predict that this is setting America up for a future terrorist attack worse than 9-11. Of course, most in the mainstream media quickly pooh-poohed this warning as simple “fearmongering.” Even if only a few hundred of these migrants were terrorists, could they really slaughter over 2,977 Americans which was the 9-11 death toll? This could be possible if we study the Oct. 6 terrorist attack on Israel. In that attack, the terrorist avoided areas with a military and police presence and focused their slaughter on areas with defenseless men, women, and children down to infants in their cribs. But where could they find the weapons and ammunition for such a slaughter? In January of 2022, a felon in Hebron, Maine, was busted for hoarding 856 firearms and a large amount of ammunition despite our laws preventing unqualified people from purchasing firearms. With numerous other unvetted immigrants already in the US, do you really think it’s not possible that large stashes of weapons are already waiting for them? In another local story from October of 2021, a Biddeford felon was able to steal 22 firearms from an Auburn gun shop. Would the planning and execution of this crime be worthy of a possible Netflix series? Doubtful. He simply threw a rock through a window, scooped up the guns and was gone before anyone could respond. One thing we should have learned from 9-11 is that those intent at martyring themselves to inflict terror on American soil can be quite innovative. We should take this threat our politicians have created seriously.

Ted Sirois

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: