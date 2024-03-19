NORWAY – Carolyn Mae Nevers Baker, 92, of Norway passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2024 at Stephens Memorial Hospital.

Visiting hours on Thursday, March 21 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Oxford Hills Funeral Services, 1037 Main St., Oxford. Funeral services on Friday, March 22 at 11 a.m. at the Second Congregational Church, 205 Main St., Norway.

