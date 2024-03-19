NORWAY – Carolyn Mae Nevers Baker, 92, of Norway passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2024 at Stephens Memorial Hospital.
Visiting hours on Thursday, March 21 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Oxford Hills Funeral Services, 1037 Main St., Oxford. Funeral services on Friday, March 22 at 11 a.m. at the Second Congregational Church, 205 Main St., Norway.
To read the full obituary and leave condolences please go to: http://www.oxfordhillsfuneralservices.com
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.