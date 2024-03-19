BIDDEFORD – Andrew “Andy” Roosevelt Mantis, 83, of Biddeford, passed away peacefully on March 15 in Wells.

﻿Born on Election Day, Nov. 4, 1940 and raised in Biddeford, Andy graduated from Biddeford High School (BHS) in 1959. He was a well-rounded athlete and a well-loved classmate. During his time at BHS, Andy played football, basketball, and baseball for the Tigers, and was elected class president all four years. He went to the University of Maine at Orono and, after a brief period out of state, returned to Biddeford and taught science at his beloved high school alma mater for many years where he met his wife, Liz, a fellow teacher.

﻿Andy is best known as the owner and operator of Pizza By Alex, which he bought from his uncle and founder Alex Mantis (deceased, 2007) in 1985. Andy was a steady presence and friendly face serving the community the best pizza in Maine for over 35 years. When not seen behind the counter, Andy enjoyed spending his time with his family, watching sports – especially the Celtics, Red Sox and the Patriots, having coffee with his friends, and taking trips to Foxwoods Casino.

﻿Andy is preceded in death by his parents, Mitchel (2001) and Aphrodite Mantis (2005). He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth “Liz” (Kearney) Mantis of Biddeford; his two daughters, Steph of Brooklyn, NY, and Amy of Quincy, Mass.; his sister, Florence Mantis Harrison and her husband Kerry of Saco; and several nieces and nephews.

﻿Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2024 from 4 – 7 p.m. at Hope Memorial Chapel at 480 Elm Street in Biddeford. A time of sharing stories of Andy’s life will begin at 7 p.m. at Hope Memorial Chapel.

﻿Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St, Biddeford, ME 04005.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the:

Biddeford Food Pantry

162 Elm St.

Biddeford ME 04005

