Wed.  3/20  4 p.m.  Public Art Committee  Zoom

Wed.  3/20  5 p.m.  Historic Preservation  Zoom, City Hall

Thu.  3/21  9 a.m.  Emergency Shelter Assessment  One City Center

Thu.  3/21  4 p.m.  Civil Service Employment  City Hall

Thu.  3/21  4 p.m.  Development Corporation  Zoom

Thu.  3/21  6 p.m.  Zoning Board of Appeals  Zoom

Advertisement

Fri.  3/22  8 a.m.  Legislative/Nominating  Zoom

Mon.  3/25  5 p.m.  FEMA Workshop  City Hall

Tue.  3/26  8 a.m.  Legislative/Nominating  Zoom

Tue.  3/26  4:30 p.m.  Planning Board  Zoom, City Hall

Tue.  3/26  5:30 p.m.  HHS/Public Safety  Zoom

Wed.  3/27  5 p.m.  Rent Board  Zoom

Wed.  3/27  6:15 p.m.  Peaks Island Committee  Island Community Center

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Forecaster Community, portland maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles