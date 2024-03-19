Carter Torina’s trading cards venture has taken off. His CarterCollectsCards trade night shows are popular – one this past weekend drew 200 people. Recently he hooked up with Chicago-based technology company Mascot to host his trade nights online. Just last weekend he announced an agreement with the Portland Sea Dogs to hold a trade night at an August game at Hadlock Field.

Carter is 7 years old.

What started as a hobby turned into a passion, and the second-grader at Yarmouth Elementary School has become a young entrepreneur. Through his trade nights, kids show and trade sports cards and Pokemon cards. He’s the first kid to work with Mascot to bring his trade nights online so youngsters and others who can’t attend in person can still trade.

Carter is modest about his success.

“I like that all of my friends can be with me trading cards together,” he told The Forecaster.

The deal with Mascot, initiated by his father, will create a little bit more innovation for Carter’s demographic in terms of being able to associate card collecting with technology, Chris Torina said.

“Everyone coming to shows can upload their cards, so people who can’t make the show can see the cards online,” Torina said. “It introduces kids his age to being able to view other cards and learn about their value.”

Mascot’s software powers large hobby trade shows across the country by enabling dealers to upload their card inventory easily and attendees and collectors to digitally browse and purchase those items. Trading cards and trading card shows have soared in popularity in the U.S. since the pandemic, industry officials say.

Traditionally, card shows are very transactional, Torina said, but Carter’s trade nights are low pressure and geared towards kids.

“We wanted to create an opportunity for kids to come into the hobby without feeling like they have to spend money,” Torina said.

Carter hosts trade nights every three to four months, bringing hundreds of kids together to enjoy cards. About 200 kids attended Carter’s most recent trade night on March 16, when he debuted Mascot’s software for the first time. His August trade night at Hadlock Field is already gaining attention in the card trading world.

Carter said he “totally” wants to continue hosting trade events in the future.

“I like hosting them,” he said. “I like seeing the cards that come into the room.”

As for the 7-year-old’s favorite card, the choice is easy:

“A Tom Brady rookie card,” Carter said. “He’s the best quarterback ever!”

