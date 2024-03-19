Vigorous Tenderness, a vernal equinox concert welcomes spring

At eight locations throughout the Wells Reserve at Laudholm, musicians repeatedly performed one to two songs by different queer composers or composers of color as audience members wandered from location to location. Vigorous Tenderness was started during the pandemic by organizer and musician Kal Sugatski and celebrates each equinox and solstice at a different outdoor location in Maine.

Share







SCROLL