Vigorous Tenderness, a vernal equinox concert welcomes spring
At eight locations throughout the Wells Reserve at Laudholm, musicians repeatedly performed one to two songs by different queer composers or composers of color as audience members wandered from location to location. Vigorous Tenderness was started during the pandemic by organizer and musician Kal Sugatski and celebrates each equinox and solstice at a different outdoor location in Maine.
The sun sets behind the Burnurwurbskek Singers as they perform a song that combines traditional Penobscot voicing and rhythms with a modern arrangement during Vigorous Tenderness, a vernal equinox concert at Wells Reserve at Laudholm on Tuesday. From left: Sarah Agnes Tuttle, Matt Consul, Brian Shankar Adler and Nick Bear. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
Audience members gather on a deck overlooking a salt marsh at Wells Reserve at Laudholm to hear Anna Hawkes and Luette Saul sing ‘Qilak’ by Andrew Balfour on Tuesday. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
Anna Hawkes, left, and Luette Saul sing ‘Qilak’ by Andrew Balfour on the edge of a salt marsh at Wells Reserve at Laudholm on Tuesday. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
Trumpeter Emma Stanley and vibraphonist Eric Kim perform ‘A Run-on Conversation with an Antsy Acquaintance,’ by composer Alexis C. Lamb, while standing on the edge of a field at Wells Reserve at Laudholm. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
Audience members traverse an open field at Wells Reserve at Laudholm during Vigorous Tenderness on Tuesday. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
Late-day sunlight illuminates an audience as they listen to Burnurwurbskek Singers performing at Vigorous Tenderness, a vernal equinox concert at Wells Reserve at Laudholm on Tuesday. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
Oboist Michael Albert plays ‘Wounds in So Many Places’ by composer Che Buford while standing at a trail junction at Wells Reserve at Laudholm on Tuesday. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
Cellist Barbara Paschke smiles while playing a song by composer Samuel Coleridge-Taylor in the gallery at Wells Reserve at Laudholm on Tuesday. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
A quartet plays songs by composer Samuel Coleridge-Taylor within the gallery at Wells Reserve at Laudholm on Tuesday. From left: Katherine Liccardo, Ryu Mitsuhashi, Barbara Paschke and Lucas Goodman. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
Kate Beever plays marimba for a performance of ‘They Tried to Bury Us. They Didn’t Know We Were Seeds’ by composer José G. Martinez in the barn at Wells Reserve at Laudholm during Vigorous Tenderness on Tuesday. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
The audience applauds a performance by the Burnurwurbskek Singers in the fading light at Vigorous Tenderness, a vernal equinox concert at Wells Reserve at Laudholm on Tuesday. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
An audience forms around the Burnurwurbskek Singers as they perform a song that combines traditional Penobscot voicing and rhythms with a modern arrangement during Vigorous Tenderness, a vernal equinox concert at Wells Reserve at Laudholm on Tuesday. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer