The South Portland Professional Firefighters IAFF L1476 announced that its annual fundraising ice hockey event, Checking for Charity, will take place Sunday, March 24, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Troubh Ice Arena in Portland. The event will feature special guest, Boston Bruins anthem singer, Todd Angilly.

The first of three games is the Red Riot Challenge at 11 a.m., featuring South Portland High School hockey alumni players and coaches. At noon, the South Portland Middle School skills exhibition is scheduled. At 12:45 p.m. the Firefighter Classic, featuring firefighters from South Portland and surrounding communities is planned. The event concludes with a Former Pro Showdown at 2 p.m. and will feature former professional and college players.

The community-based, family-friendly event will feature a cash bar, concessions, 50/50 raffle, silent auction, local mascots, Checking for Charity merchandise, Chuck-A-Puck, and more. The event is free of charge, though donations are accepted at the door. The doors will open to at 10:30 a.m.

The event will partner with Make-A-Wish Maine. A portion of the proceeds will help Make-A-Wish continue work that does, while the remainder will be used throughout the year to help local charities.

“We are so grateful for the opportunity to partner with the South Portland Firefighters for the upcoming Checking for Charity event, ” said Kate Vickery, president & CEO of Make-A-Wish Maine “Every wish we grant at Make-A-Wish is because of the larger community that supports our wish kids and families, and the funds raised on March 24 will go directly toward making life-changing wishes come true for Maine children battling critical illnesses. Beyond the financial support, the opportunity for the community to gather and enjoy a fun event while supporting a great local cause, coupled with the outreach and engagement of the SPFD directly to our wish families has made this a truly impactful partnership for Make-A-Wish Maine”

“We’re really looking forward to it,” said Lt. Mike Norton, Checking for Charity committee chair. “Having the chance to get to know the Make-A-Wish Team, a few Wish Kids and their families, I really think this is going to be a special one for us. We’re proud to be able to support the work that the MAW team does to make a difference in lives of Wish Kids and their families. We’re hoping it’s going to be our most successful event yet.”

For those unable to attend, visit www.cfcmaine.org to make a donation.

The event is the largest fundraiser the South Portland Professional Firefighters conduct each year. All of the money raised is donated to a variety of nonprofit organizations and local charities.

