CAPE ELIZABETH – The Cape Elizabeth School Building Advisory Committee is currently assessing three potential solutions to tackle the town’s aging elementary and middle schools, with an eye toward presenting a comprehensive plan to voters come November. According to recent meetings and press releases, the projected costs for these options vary significantly, ranging from $64.5 million to $135.5 million. Alongside these figures, estimated annual property tax increases are anticipated to fall between 10.4% and 20.2%.

School board member and co-chair of the advisory committee, Cynthia Voltz said, “Our goal from the onset was to have a range of options to consider and to understand what value we get at each price point.”

The committee’s focus on community feedback, financial viability, safety needs, and educational impact is how they narrowed down the options to three finalists: Option B, Option C, and Option E.

Each of the proposed options serves a distinct purpose. The first option focuses solely on renovations and additions, primarily addressing critical areas such as the cafeteria, energy efficiency, and safety concerns. This option carries a comparatively lower estimated cost of $64.5 million. The second plan, estimated at $116 million, involves renovations coupled with additions aimed at fostering flexible classrooms, collaboration hubs, and other contemporary educational priorities. Lastly, the third option proposes a new middle school along with enhancements to the existing elementary school. This option offers two designs, with estimated costs ranging between $111 million and $135.5 million.

“In light of the community’s feedback following the rejection of a previous $115.9 million proposal, the committee has been meticulous in its approach, considering various viewpoints and priorities,” said Town Councilor Penny Jordan, co-chair of the building committee.

To gauge the tax impact on voters, estimated annual property tax increases have been calculated. Depending on the chosen option, these increases are expected to range between 10.4% and 20.2%, reflecting the financial implications for residents.

The committee is analyzing the financial implications of each option. Project cost estimates have been provided by Harriman and independently verified by Turner & Townsend Heery. Similarly, tax impact assessments have been conducted by consultants Moors & Cabot, with validation from Town Manager Matt Sturgis.

Voltz said the proposal to build a new middle school alongside renovating the elementary school is not only seen as a means to address current needs but also to stagger future financial burdens.

For more information, visit the committee website, capeelizabethsbac.com.

The next meeting is 6:30 p.m. March 28, at Cape Elizabeth Town Hall.

