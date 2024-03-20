Cape Elizabeth Historical Preservation Society and Cape Rescue Team teamed up for a presentation on sea rescues, past and present, at the Thomas Memorial Library’s Community Room on March 12.

The event, titled “Sea Rescues: Present and Past,” focused on recent rescues by the Cape WETeam, the town’s Water Extrication Team, alongside a historical exploration of sea rescues at the Two Lights Lifesaving Station, conducted by CEHPS volunteers. Attendees were treated to firsthand accounts of recent rescues, offering insights into the challenges faced by modern-day rescuers.

Bob Dodd, president of CEHPS, provided context on the Lifesaving Service’s significant role, which operated from 1878 until 1964 when the Coast Guard assumed its mission. He underscored the importance of understanding the historical context.

“The history of the Lifesaving Service that preceded the WETeam’s creation is a long one,” Dodd said.

In 1988, a dramatic incident unfolded when the fishing vessel Judy and Betsy ran aground on Trundy Reef. The town’s response was swift, with the police, fire department, and numerous individuals mobilizing to assist. Faced with the vessel lying approximately 125 feet offshore, beyond reach by foot, volunteers attempted a risky rope maneuver but were unable to do so because of the rocks. It was a perilous situation until Jody Jordan navigated a skiff to the stranded vessel and coordinating with Coast Guard divers to rescue the crew.

Reflecting on the events, longtime WETeam member and long time member of the Cape Fire Rescue Department Jim Fraser, said, “It was the pivotal reason to start the wet team.”

The aftermath prompted extensive discussions as it became evident that the town lacked proper equipment, techniques, and coordination for water rescues. Issues such as blinding lights from the shore, overcrowding of well-intentioned helpers, communication breakdowns, and equipment deficiencies were identified.

In response, the concept of the WETeam took shape. Within a short timeframe, the idea was formalized, attracting 40 applicants, from which 25 were selected, and 16 underwent initial training. By March 1990, the Coast Guard acquired a helicopter for hoisting operations, a crucial development for the team’s capabilities.

The WETeam’s organization encompassed various sections: boat handlers, shore support for equipment preparation, and in-water rescue with trained swimmers. Essential gear like the buoyant Mustang exposure suits ensured safety during operations. The team’s resources grew incrementally, with Mr. Ernie Wiedmann’s donation of the first boat and the acquisition of a vehicle affectionately dubbed the “bread truck.”

Sam Berman, public information officer/firefighter/EMT of the Cape Elizabeth Fire-Rescue Department, said “When the team was formed, which occurred very rapidly, the Town was fortunate to have assistance from the Coast Guard, medical providers, water safety instructors and the like for each segment of that initial training.”

Berman said Joe Mokry, a professional water and technical rescue instructor later relocated to Scarborough and became a mentor for the team.

“The first open rescue boat was in service for 25 years, and our second boat was well received and provides improvements for our mission,” Berman said. “All of the equipment, wet suits, dry suits, and inflatable boats have improved and we are keeping up to date for protection of the rescuers and service to the community and area. The local fisherman and lobsterman have extensive knowledge of the area and have become the backbone of the rescue team. And we are open to interested volunteers.”

Fraser shared detailed insights into recent calls, including incidents of coastal flooding and vessel groundings. Fraser emphasized the team’s rigorous training regimen and highlighted their swift response times, stating.

“We train, train, and train. It pays off,” Fraser said.

Berman said it is not unusual for Cape Elizabeth shoreline incidents to be in too shallow or hazardous waters for larger boats to directly respond. He said the choice to use the small inflatable boat for rescue, and team members dressed out with appropriate protective gear, was a solution we have drilled on. “Swells rising and falling at the damaged boat were a challenge, but the outcome was successful,” Berman said.

Chief Steve Young of the Cape Elizabeth Fire-Rescue Department, said, “When the water started to come over Sawyer Road in the marsh with these high tides and coastal flooding, we got more than normal. We had a situation where a vehicle was stranded, and the water was rising. By the time we got the call, we were on the scene within 7 or 8 minutes.”

Fraser and Chief Young, described a recent rescue on Jan. 13, a fishing vessel, Tara Lynn II, ran aground near Trundy Point in Cape Elizabeth with four people aboard. Emergency responders, including the WETeam and Coast Guard, all arrived.

“We were a little late to the party. The coast guard got the Mayday at 12:30 a.m. The Coast Guard didn’t call us, reasons unknown,” said Young. Despite challenging conditions, the WETeam successfully rescued all four individuals using their inflatable boat within 45 minutes. Young praised their efforts. The Coast Guard took over the scene and investigation afterward.

Andy Ryer, community engagement manager of Thomas Memorial Library said the event was great and the Community Room was filled to capacity. “When the CEHPS told me what the topic of their presentation for the month would be, I figured it would be popular, but the attendance far exceeded even my heightened expectations,” Ryer said. I originally set up 40 chairs and as people kept streaming in we just kept setting up more and more rows of seating. In addition to being real-life superheroes, the WETeam are also skilled and engaging presenters.”

“The event at the Thomas Memorial Library was very well attended and informative, the department received a lot of positive feedback,” said Young.

The Cape Elizabeth Fire-Rescue Water Extraction Team has been nominated for the 2024 Spirit of America Award in acknowledgment of their outstanding service, showcasing their dedication to volunteerism and community safety. Town Manager Matthew Sturgis’ nomination of the team for the award was approved by the council.

For more information, visit www.cehistory.org.

