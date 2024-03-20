Scarborough senior Caroline Hartley, joined by her parents, Jim and Maribeth, her brother, Jack, and her grandfather, Dick Whitmore, is all smiles Wednesday after signing her Celebratory Letter of Intent to attend and play basketball at Colby College in Waterville.

Hartley, a finalist this winter for Miss Maine Basketball, after leading the Red Storm to the Class AA South Final, has been linked to the Mules her entire life, as Whitmore, a member of multiple basketball Halls of Fame, was the school’s longtime coach. Whitmore won 637 games during four decades at the school and Colby’s basketball court is now named in his honor. A photo of Coach Whitmore with his infant niece adorned the table during the ceremony, see bottom left.

“There were definitely other schools in the mix,” said Hartley. “I wanted to go to a liberal arts college somewhere in the New England area close to me. I was looking at Wheaton, Bowdoin and St. Joe’s as well, but I ultimately decided on Colby because I’d say it’s the best academic school in Maine and the team is just amazing there. I’d say this is a lifelong dream. I’m so excited.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: