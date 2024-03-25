Greely senior forward Charlie Moore won the 2024 Evans Spear Award, given to the most outstanding senior boys’ hockey player in Class B South, at the league’s awards banquet Sunday. The award represents not just on-ice success, but also character and spirit and was named in honor of the 2000 Yarmouth High School graduate, who passed away in May, 2004 after a courageous and spirited battle with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.

Moore, a four-year varsity forward, served as a captain as a junior and a senior. This winter, Moore had 17 goals and 16 assists. Moore is also an honors student and talented musician. He hopes to pursue music and hockey in college.

Moore is the sixth Greely player to receive the award in its 20-year history. He joins his older brother, Andy Moore (2020). Ryan Moore, another brother, was a finalist in 2023. Harrison Sheldon (2007), Kevin Hart (2009), Ted Hart (2013) and Kyle Kramlich (2015) also were honored.

The other finalists for this year’s Evans Spear Award award were defenseman David Swift of Class B state champion Cheverus/Yarmouth and forward William Keach of Poland/Leavitt/Oak Hill/Gray-New Gloucester, the top scorer in Class B this season.

