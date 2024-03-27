Scarborough senior Caroline Hartley, joined by her parents, Jim and Maribeth, her brother, Jack, and her grandfather, Dick Whitmore, is all smiles Wednesday after signing her Celebratory Letter of Intent to attend and play basketball at Colby College in Waterville.

Hartley, a finalist this winter for Miss Maine Basketball after leading the Red Storm to the Class AA South Final, has been linked to the Mules her entire life through her grandfather. Whitmore, a member of multiple basketball Halls of Fame, was the school’s longtime coach, winning 637 games during four decades at the school. Colby’s basketball court is now named in his honor. A photo of Coach Whitmore with Hartley as an infant, seen above at left, adorned the table during the ceremony.

“There were definitely other schools in the mix,” Hartley said. “I wanted to go to a liberal arts college somewhere in the New England area close to me. I was looking at Wheaton, Bowdoin and St. Joe’s as well, but I ultimately decided on Colby because I’d say it’s the best academic school in Maine and the team is just amazing there. I’d say this is a lifelong dream. I’m so excited.”

