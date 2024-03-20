Falmouth’s football team has selected Spencer Emerson as the third coach in the history of the varsity program, following Rob Grover and John Fitzsimmons.

Emerson, 31, played at Edward Little and got his coaching start as an undergraduate video assistant at the University of Maine. He was previously the head coach at Poland in 2018 and 2019, and served as an assistant coach at Bates College, Georgetown University and the past two seasons at the University of Chicago.

Emerson replaces Fitzsimmons, who resigned Jan. 25, a day after a petition seeking his removal – signed by 22 of the 30 players on the 2023 team – was presented to the Falmouth School Board.

“It was definitely investigated by me and I asked a lot of questions with people close to the situation,” Emerson said. “I asked questions of James Coffey, the athletic director, who was there and was part of the (football) staff. Frankly, it’s a situation that happened and I’m someone who tries to focus on the future, not the past. At the end of the day, the question was, ‘Is this a place I can come, be myself, and be successful?’ And the answer is yes.”

Falmouth went 2-6 a year ago and did not take part in the postseason.

“Emerson’s appointment signals a new era for the Falmouth football program, as he brings with him a commitment to excellence and a passion for cultivating a winning culture both on and off the field,” said a press release from Falmouth’s athletic department.

Press Herald staff writer Steve Craig contributed to this story.

