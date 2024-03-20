The Casco Bay Mariners U-14 squad became the first ever girls’ hockey team from Maine to win the Tier I New England Regional title earlier this month and advanced to the USA Hockey Nationals April 2-7 in Tampa, Florida.

The Mariners weren’t just the first Maine team to win Tier I, no girls’ team from Maine had even competed in the Tier I championships prior to this year, as Maine had been classified by USA Hockey as a Tier II state. The Mariners won the Tier 2 regional title a year ago, but lost in overtime of the quarterfinals at Nationals. On the heels of that team’s success, the Mariners became a Tier 1 squad this year and had no peer in the region.

Two previous Maine teams had won Tier I, the 1979 Lewiston boys’ travel team and the 1989 Southern Maine Warriors boys’ team.

The Mariners’ head coach is Scott Matusovich, whose twin daughters, Caroline and Charlotte, play on the team,. Assistant coaches Adam Godfrey (Natasha) and Scott Rousseau (Caroline) also have daughters on the squad.

The Mariners featured goalie Chloe Scott (Old Orchard Beach), defenders Caroline Rousseau (Falmouth), Caroline Matusovich (New Gloucester), Erica O’Connor (Yarmouth) and Lydia Trytek (Greene) and forwards Charlotte Matusovich (New Gloucester), Tatum Sloper (Scarborough), Natasha Godfrey (Scarborough), Lily Kerluke (Scarborough), Frankie Cormier-McFarlane (Old Orchard Beach), Cody Strawbridge (Freeport), Aurora Blier (West Bath), Kenlie Nadeau (Sabbatus) and Grace Townsend (Warren).

