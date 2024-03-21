Bob Brown, one of the state’s most highly esteemed boys’ basketball coaches and a member of multiple Halls of Fame, was honored with the Wooden Award of Excellence at the Maine Association of Basketball Coaches/McDonald’s All-Star banquet earlier this month in Bangor. The award is named after legendary UCLA men’s coach John Wooden and is presented based on the traits of education, longevity, character, service and excellence.

Brown coached for 50 years, including 42 as a head coach, and won over 600 games. His high school coaching stops featured stints at Rockland, Williams High School in Oakland, South Portland, Edward Little, Bonny Eagle and lastly, Cheverus. Brown also coached at the college level at the University of Southern Maine, Boston University and St. Anselm’s College. Brown’s high school teams won four Gold Balls and seven regional championships and his college teams made it to the NCAA tournament four times. Brown’s 1988-89 USM team reached the Division III Final Four, coming in third.

Longtime Cony coach Paul Vachon, won won 451 games and seven state championships, also was given the Wooden Award.

