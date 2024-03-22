Greg Tosi, Deering High School’s athletic trainer, receives the Bill Cox Service Award from Paul Culina, the president of the Maine Athletic Trainers Association, at the MATA’s annual Spring Meeting and Awards Luncheon earlier this month in Brewer. The award is given annually to a veteran, accomplished athletic trainer who has enhanced athletic health care and made significant contributions to the professional development and advancement of the profession. Tosi has been at Deering since 2001.

