TOPSHAM – Jimmy H. Martin, 83, of Topsham, passed away on March 13, 2024, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. Jim was born in Haydenville, Ohio, a son of Harold R. and Miriam (Strous) Martin.

﻿Jim was ordained as a pastor in the United Methodist Church. Pastoral experience began with student appointments in Alabama and Texas while in college and seminary. After graduating from seminary at Southern Methodist University, Dallas, Jim entered Clinical Pastoral Education at Parkland Hospital, Dallas. Clinical training was followed by appointment as Chaplain at Austin State School, a residential facility for mentally and physically handicapped. After almost nine years in Austin, Jim entered the Navy as a chaplain. The next twenty plus years were spent serving the Church, the Navy and Marine Corps in a variety of settings and locations. Military assignments took Jim to many countries in Europe, Asia, and Africa and sea tours on board the USS WASP (LHD 1), and USS DWIGHT D. EISENHOWER (CVN 69). Educational opportunities provided through the Navy were a year of post graduate study at Southern Methodist University during which Jim earned a Doctor of Ministry with concentration in pastoral counseling and ethics, and a second year of study at the Naval Chaplains School, Newport, RI. This year of study focused on ministry challenges in the Navy’s pluralistic setting.

﻿Retiring from the Navy and the United Methodist Church in late 1998 and 1999, Jim, wife Janice and mother Miriam settled in Bath and later relocated to Topsham. Jim spent two years as part time Associate Pastor at United Methodist Church Brunswick (1999-2001). Other activities include volunteer work: five years as Board Member, two as President, at the Tedford Shelter, Brunswick; board member and Treasurer, the Society for Biblical Studies, Arlington, Mass..; Board member and assistant treasurer, Sons of the American Revolution; USCG Auxiliary in Boothbay Harbor where Jim qualified as a crew member on the 47 while in his 70’s alongside active duty members in their 20’s, an accomplishment that he was very proud of. He later served as a docent at the Maine Maritime Museum in Bath. Yard work, hiking, camping, reading, and genealogy rounded out Jim’s activities.

﻿In addition to his parents, Jim was predeceased by a brother, Ronnie Martin and his wife Judy.

﻿He is survived by his wife, Janice Williams Martin of Topsham; daughters, Allison Martin of Pilot Point, Texas and Janet Martin of Frisco, Texas; grandson, Jacob Martin of Pilot Point, Texas; great-grandson, Liam Martin of Pilot Point, Texas.

﻿Visiting hours will be held from 4 – 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St. Portland, where a funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27. Burial will be later in the spring at Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Springvale, Maine.

﻿﻿In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made to:

Good Shepard

Food Bank or:

Salvation Army of

Bath/Brunswick

