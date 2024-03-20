A Westbrook man found guilty of sexually exploiting a child was sentenced to 18 years in prison Tuesday.

Rayevon Deschambault, 28, recorded himself abusing a 14-year-old in 2019, according to documents filed in federal court in Portland. A jury convicted him on two counts of sexually exploiting a child after a two-day trial in January.

“Mr. Deschambault sexually abused a child then took it even further to memorialize that abuse on video,” U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee said in a statement. “Protecting Maine children from the lasting and traumatic impact of sexual exploitation is among the most necessary and important work we do at the US Attorney’s Office.”

Deschambault pleaded guilty to a drug trafficking charge in 2023 and will serve a 27-month term concurrently with his other sentence. Though the drug charge was unrelated to Deschambault’s sexual crimes, Maine Drug Enforcement Agency’s initial investigation led law enforcement to the illicit videos, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

Deschambault sold cocaine to an undercover agent three times in 2019, according to court records. After obtaining a search warrant, officers pulled over Deschambault and his passenger and searched their car, where they found a handgun, cocaine and two cellphones.

Officials searched the phones after obtaining a second search warrant and found two recordings of Deschambault “engaging in various sexual acts” with a girl, later identified by police as a 14-year-old from southern Maine.

Deschambault was 24 when the videos were made in August 2019, according to court documents.

“Rayevon Deschambault’s actions were beyond heinous. He sexually abused a child and recorded the abuse so he could savor it whenever he wanted. No child should ever have to experience this,” Jodi Cohen, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division, said in the statement. “We thank the victim in this case for cooperating with law enforcement. With today’s sentence, Mr. Deschambault won’t be able to victimize anyone else for years to come.”

