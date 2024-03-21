PITTSBURGH — Few players or staffers remain at South Carolina from Jermaine Couisnard’s time there.

On Thursday, he made the new-look Gamecocks pay all the same.

Couisnard scored a career-high 40 points, most ever by an Oregon player in an NCAA Tournament game, and added six assists and four rebounds against his former team, leading No. 11 seed Oregon to an 87-73 win over No. 6 seed South Carolina on Thursday afternoon at PPG Paints Arena. Couisnard spent three years at South Carolina before transferring in part because of a coaching change following the 2022 season,

It was the first career 40-point game for Couisnard, who surpassed Tajuan Porter’s program record (33) for points in an NCAA Tournament game.

N’Faly Dante had 23 points and six rebounds for Oregon (24-11), which advances to face No. 3 seed Creighton (24-9) in the second round on Saturday.

Couisnard scored 14 points and had four assists in the first half, including five consecutive points to halt a 6-0 South Carolina run. The sixth-year guard then reeled off seven more amid an 11-0 run to give the Ducks a 32-22 lead with 1:49 to go before the half.

Ta’Lon Cooper (15 points, six assists) hit a long three-pointer at the buzzer as South Carolina cut the gap to 34-29 at the break.

With his parents and grandmother watching in the front row, Couisnard had 22 points, three rebounds and two assists in the second half as he etched his name in the program’s record book.

He scored eight more and Dante contributed five to fuel a 15-3 Oregon run in the second half to open the lead up to 55-37 with 13:32 to go.

Couisnard was 14 of 22 from the field, including 5 of 9 from three, and 7 of 7 from the free throw line.

Meechie Johnson scored 21 of his 24 points in the second half for South Carolina (26-8).

ANOTHER NO. 11 SEED – DUQUESNE – WINS

As his players celebrated around him after springing the first big upset of the NCAA Tournament, Duquesne Coach Keith Dambrot joked that they had refused to let their retiring coach reach “the promised land” with their down-to-the-wire win over BYU.

The promised land is a better description for the second round of the NCAA tourney anyway.

Dae Dae Grant scored 19 points, including four clinching free throws in the final 10 seconds, and the No. 11 seed Dukes held on after blowing a 14-point lead in a 71-67 victory over the sixth-seeded Cougars on Thursday.

Jakub Necas added 12 points and Jimmy Clark III had 11 for the Atlantic 10 tourney champs, who won four games in four days there just to qualify for their first dance in 47 years, and now have their first win on the NCAA stage since 1969. The Dukes (25-11) will play third-seeded Illinois for a spot in the Sweet 16 on Saturday.

“I’m trying to retire,” the 65-year-old Dambrot said, “but if we keep winning games, they’re going to make me an old man.”

“Bust them brackets, baby! Bust them brackets, baby!” Clark roared as Duquesne headed back to the locker room.

YET ANOTHER VICTORY FOR TOM IZZO

Michigan State Coach Tom Izzo won his 20th first-round game in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday.

This one, he said, might have been the most impressive, even to former Spartans greats like Draymond Green.

Tyson Walker scored 19 points and the ninth-seeded Spartans improved to 20-6 in March Madness openers under Izzo with a 69-51 win over eighth-seeded Mississippi State on Thursday. It was Izzo’s 26th straight NCAA Tournament appearance – an NCAA Division I record for a coach at one school.

“I thought this was one of the better first game performances of a team that was, and deservedly so, seeded a little lower,” Izzo said. “We brought everything from the get-go. We moved the ball well. We shot the ball well. We rebounded the ball.”

Izzo’s win was his 56th overall in the tournament, trailing only three coaches for victories at one school. He noted that while the game was sloppy at times, former players Green, Mateen Cleaves and Morris Peterson would have enjoyed the “tough, rugged nature” of the Spartans’ win.

