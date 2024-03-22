Several talented athletes who played high school basketball in Maine are competing in the 2024 NCAA basketball tournaments. Here are details on when their teams play and how you can watch the games.

Check back for updates on how these players and their teams fared.

FRIDAY

• The University of Maine women meet Ohio State in a first-round game in Columbus, Ohio. The Black Bears have three Mainers on their roster: Sarah Talon of Windham, Jaycie Christopher of Skowhegan and Emmie Streams of Bangor. Noon, ESPN

• Brady Cummins of York scored 19 points in the Patriot League championship game to help lead Colgate to the NCAA men’s tournament. The Raiders meet Baylor in a first-round game in Memphis, Tennessee. 12:40 p.m., truTV

• Nick Fiorillo of Scarborough is a staring forward for the University of Vermont men’s team. The Catamounts meet Duke in a first-round game in Brooklyn, New York. 7:10 p.m., CBS

SATURDAY

• Mackenzie Holmes of Gorham, recently honored by AP as a third-team All-American, leads Indiana University into a first-round women’s game against Fairfield in Bloomington, Indiana. 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

• Cumberland’s Anna DeWolfe will play in the NCAA women’s tournament for the first time as a starting guard for Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish meet Kent State in a first-round game in South Bend, Indiana. 2:15 p.m., ESPN

SUNDAY

• Former South Portland High star J.P. Estrella is headed to the second round of the men’s tournament with the University of Tennessee, ranked No. 6 in the latest AP poll. The Volunteers defeated St. Peter’s, 83-49, late Thursday night with Estrella scoring six points in eight minutes of action. Tennessee will meet Texas on Sunday in Charlotte, North Carolina. Time and TV to be determined.

AND …

• Earlier this week, Dom Campbell of Scarborough (Waynflete) played 11 minutes off the bench for Howard University in its 71-68 loss to Wagner in a “First Four” matchup of 16 seeds in the men’s tournament. Campbell scored six points and had eight rebounds.

• Two men who played for Gould Academy, a prep school in Bethel that competes against teams throughout New England, are also in the NCAA Tournament. Boo Buie of Albany, New York, is a guard for Northwestern and Wildens Leveque of Brockton, Massachusetts, is a power forward for Texas A&M.

