Cary Drake, York senior: Drake set the Class B record in the mile (4:59.07), breaking an 11-year old mark held by Bethanie Brown of Waterville, in helping the Wildcats win a third straight indoor team title. Drake also placed second in the 2-mile and 800. She finished third in the mile at the New England championships, running 4:57.64. She plans to continue her running career at Northwestern.

Makenna Drouin, Lewiston senior: The Varsity Maine Girls’ Indoor Track Athlete of the Year, Drouin was dominant at the Class A state meet. She set a state record in the 55 dash with a time of 7.08 seconds, and also earned wins in the 200 (26.04) and 55 hurdles (8.41). Drouin placed sixth in the 55 at the New England championships (7.21). She will be competing next year at Division I Elon University.

Teanne Ewings, Greater Houlton Christian Academy junior: Ewings won the Class B state championship in the 2-mile, and her time of 10:56.86 bested her nearest competition by 36 seconds. Ewings went on to win the New England championship (10:40.09), shaving almost 17 seconds off her state meet time. She also placed second in the mile at the state meet.

Advertisement

Samantha Moore, Portland junior: Moore successfully defended a pair of Class A state championships, winning the 800 (2:23.69) and mile (5:05.45). Those two indoor state titles continued a strong run for Moore, who won the Class A cross country championship in the fall, and the 800 and 1,600 at last year’s outdoor state meet.

Sarah Ouellette, Morse senior: Ouellette set a Class B record in the pole vault with her clearance of 11-1. It was Ouellette’s third straight state title. Ouellette will look to defend her outdoor state championship this spring. She plans to continue her vaulting career at Roberts Wesleyan University in Rochester, New York.

Lisi Palmer, Brunswick junior: Palmer was a repeat Class A state champion in the high jump, clearing 5-2. She improved to 5-3 at the New England championships to take seventh place. She also ran a leg of Brunswick’s 800 relay, helping the Dragons place third in the event at the state meet.

Advertisement

Ruby Prentiss, Falmouth senior: Prentiss won the Class A shot put with a throw of 38-8 1/2, a throw more than 6 feet better than her nearest competition. Prentiss placed eighth at the New England championships (38-1 1/4).

Amelia VanDongen, Mt. Desert Island junior: VanDongen set a Class B record in the 800 (2:14.83), beating an 11-year-old mark held by Abby Chapman of Greely, and she was nearly five seconds better than her closest competition. She also placed seventh in the long jump.

Advertisement

Lauren Vanidestine, Brewer junior: Vanidestine reached the podium three times at the Class A state meet. She won the triple jump (36-1), and placed second in the 55 (7.37), and third in the 200 (26.78). Vanidestine accounted for 24 of the Witches’ 37 points at the state meet.

Lucy Veilleux, Old Town freshman: Veilleux enjoyed a stellar debut season, winning Class B championships in the long jump (17-1 1/2) and triple jump (34-3). Veilleux followed that with a third-place finish in the long jump at the New England championships (17-10 3/4).

Advertisement

COACH OF THE YEAR

Ted Hutch, York: Hutch coached the Wildcats to their third consecutive indoor state title, edging Greely by 10 points at the Class B meet. The Wildcats will go for a third straight outdoor state title this spring, and have won the last two Class B girls’ cross country championships, all under Hutch’s guidance.

Send questions/comments to the editors.